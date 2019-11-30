Amazon’s Best-Selling Face Serum Is Only $9 Today

Image zoom cosmedica_skincare/Instagram

Long gone are the days of TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum reigning as Amazon’s best-selling face serum. While we didn’t think it was possible for any other serum to dethrone its number of perfect ratings, Cosmedica’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum has done it. The popular anti-aging serum has officially taken the number one spot as the best face serum on the site, with an overall 4.3-star rating and over 6,000 five-star reviews. And right now, you can get it for just $9.

The serum is on sale during Amazon’s Cyber Monday event for up to 21 percent off. The one-ounce bottle is just $9, while the two-ounce bottle is $13, and the four-ounce bottle is $21.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: from $9; amazon.com

The serum improves skin texture by evening out skin tone, reducing wrinkles, brightening complexion, and providing serious hydration. Celebs like Khloé Kardashian have caught on to its skin-glowing abilities, too — the reality star posted a pic on Snapchat of her to-go skincare products back in 2017, which included the serum (along with some other affordable buys, like Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water).

Shoppers love that the serum is hydrating, gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin, and just plain works.

“One day I looked in the mirror and about fell over. When had my skin turned into an old, old lady? I decided that based on reviews, this was the [product] I was going to try. Thank goodness I didn't wait any longer to do something about my aging skin,” one shopper wrote. “With the use of this wonderful serum I do notice a big difference with the amount of moisture my skin is retaining. My crow's feet have significantly improved also. My face is so soft now. Seriously, I keep touching it. It really is that soft. Unbelievable, but REALLY TRUE.”

If you’ve been looking for a new under-$30 miracle product for your skincare routine, this super affordable hyaluronic serum could just be the thing that’s missing.