I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Is My Secret to Making Skincare Products Work Best

Between new launches, formula updates, or new collections, I test close to 40 different products each month. Testing new products before they hit the market is one of the best parts of being a beauty editor, and is the surefire way to provide accurate information and recommendations to readers. However, because I test so many, I end up storing my products basically anywhere there's room: in my vanity, on bookshelves, in drawers, and or stuffed into makeup bags. Although this is the only way to fit all of them all in my house, the varying temperatures in my home can actually impact the products' efficacy.

Because the very nature of my job requires me to test products, I began researching how to better store my beloved beauty products to prevent them from becoming ineffective. I recently came across over 30,000 posts with the hashtag #skincarefridge, most of which are shots of mini beauty fridges in sky blue, barbiecore pink, and lime green. I was immediately drawn to the hot pink one post that featured the Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge, and since I started using it, I've never looked back.

Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge

My Cooluli fridge allows the formulas in my favorite creams and serums to stay fresh and last longer — and prevents the growth of bacteria, mold, or yeast. You might be wondering why you should invest in a mini fridge if you could just pop your products in your regular refrigerator. Well, the temperature of a standard refrigerator (35-38 degrees Fahrenheit) is too cold for skincare products, and could damage a product's consistency and potentially your skin barrier. Cooluli and other beauty fridges are usually set to 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit — the optimal temperature for beauty formulas.

The real benefit of my skincare fridge is the results of the cooler products. They reduce inflammation and redness while tightening my pores. Not to mention, it also works great for my warm, sometimes compromised, summer skin. The fridge is deceptively big, and spacious enough to house everything from my sheet masks, serums, neck creams, eye gels, gua sha, jade roller, sunscreen, essence, cleanser, and moisturizer.

The Cooluli fridge is on sale for 29 percent off right now, so if you're looking to prolong the life of your skincare products, shop the $45 Cooluli Mini Skincare Fridge on Amazon.