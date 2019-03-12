You Need a “Skincare Fridge” — and 1,700 People Give This One Five Stars

Image zoom adelia.lauren/Instagram

If you’re a beauty lover, then you most likely have a big stash of skincare products lined up in your bathroom cabinet, on your bathroom counter, on top of your dresser, or even on your nightstand. Let’s face it — sometimes our little bottles of liquid gold end up being scattered everywhere. While no one is judging your organization skills (we swear), there’s actually a great solution for getting your favorite beauty products properly stored in one place: Enter the Cooluli microfridge.

Storing certain skincare products at a cooler temperature than the average room can be super beneficial. “A designated skincare fridge is a great way to keep your products active for a longer period of time after opening. Cooling the products helps inhibit bacterial and fungal growth once the product has been contaminated with fingers,” says board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, Dr. Purvisha Patel. “Once products get exposed to air, they also get oxidized — refrigerating slows down the oxidation process and keeps [them] from becoming inactive.”

According to Dr. Patel, water-based serums, lotions, and gels do especially well when refrigerated. “Cooling can also make products soothe [the skin] and feel better when using, especially on those with sensitive skin,” she adds. Other beauty products that can benefit from being stored in a fridge include vitamin C serums, retinoids, face masks (except clay-based ones), and basically anything with aloe vera as an ingredient. Even beauty products like nail polishes and perfumes can be preserved better in a fridge.

The difference between storing skincare products in a fridge like the Amazon-loved Cooluli microfridge, as opposed to your regular kitchen refrigerator, is that the temperature you use to keep food cold can actually be too low for beauty products. If the temperature gets too low, they could end up freezing, which causes active ingredients in the products to break down. The Cooluli fridge’s temperature is just cool enough for a small batch of beauty items, but not as cold as your kitchen fridge.

The Cooluli fridge has over 2,400 near-perfect reviews on Amazon, and shoppers rave over the fact that it’s low energy, has a four-liter capacity, and is compact and easy to use. Plus, it also comes with a handle, cool and warm temperature settings, and AC, DC, and USB power cords (so you can opt to use it both in your home and in your car.) “Definitely small, but it perfectly accommodates my skincare blends. Keeps everything chilled, and I plug the fridge in my bathroom, easy to reach,” one reviewer wrote. “I love the fact that it's portable, nice handle on the top of it, super lightweight, and fabulously quiet.”

Another shopper even uses the super handy fridge for storing other essentials alongside her skincare. “The convenience of storing my insulin near my bed? Priceless! I also store my wrinkle serum, such as wild yam and vitamin C, inside to keep it fresh longer. Highly recommend this,” she wrote.

Don’t keep those precious serums waiting — give them the TLC they deserve with this microfridge.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $47; amazon.com