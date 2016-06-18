These 10 Cooling Beauty Products Will Help You Beat the Heat

Getty; Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
Jun 18, 2016

Summer may just be getting started, but we’re already feeling the heat. Instead of sweating it out, we’re reaching for self-chilling beauty products that instantly create an icy feeling upon contact. Trust us, these skin care staples are a lot more soothing than alternatives like dunking one’s head in an ice bucket or hanging out in front of an open fridge. From makeup primers to eye gel pads, we’ve rounded up ten products to help you keep both your body and mind chill when the mercury levels reach their peak.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water 

A splash of water may be a quick way to cool off, but can mess up your makeup if you aren't careful. Luckily, this invigorating gel stick infused with sea mineral water and caffeine will soothe, hydrate, and energize skin while keeping your contouring and cat-eye skills intact. 

Korres After Sun Greek Yoghurt Cooling Gel 

Too much fun in the sun? Comfort peeling, burned skin by slathering on Korre's gel-cream that includes a healthy dose of Greek yoghurt to rehydrate and relieve stinging in sensitive areas.  

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels 

Hang out with these serum-soaked masks under your eyes and in just 10 minutes you'll feel as cool as a cucumber. Not to mention, its firming and antioxidant ingredients will minimize puffiness and pesky fine-lines and wrinkles from your undereye area.

Yes To Cucumbers Soothing Cooling Hydrating Mist 

Stash this refreshing mist in your purse for an instant pick-me-up when you're stuck in traffic, or on that one subway car with broken A/C.

L’Oreal Paris Advanced Suncare Clear Cool Lotion SPF 30 

If every sunscreen you try is greasy, sticky, and leaves residue, try applying L'Oreal Paris's antioxidant-packed sunscreen. The only thing this clear gel formula leaves behind other than UVA/UV protection, is a slight cooling effect.  

iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum 

Don't sweat it: The next time your complexion feels overheated, rub on a dime-sized amount of iS Clinical's serum, which contains antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and menthol to calm irritated, sunburned skin. 

Dermalogica Breakout Clearing Cooling Masque 

Store this acne-fighting mask in the fridge a few minutes before applying it to tone down breakouts and redness and to up its chill factor.  

The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Pumice Foot Scrub 

In addition to the tingling sensation this scrub imparts on our feet, it sloughs off dead skin and calluses so we can maintain sandal-ready feet all summer long. 

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant 

While your current deodorant may get the job done, Ursa Major's all-natural stick is packed with eucalyptus, ginger, and rosemary to calm razorburn in additon to keeping odor at bay.  

Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Primer 

Who hasn't spent time applying a full face of makeup, only for it to melt by the end of your commute? Luckily, a few swipes of Stila's water-based primer stick will keep everything in place—plus it chills skin upon contact. 

