These 10 Cooling Beauty Products Will Help You Beat the Heat

Summer may just be getting started, but we’re already feeling the heat. Instead of sweating it out, we’re reaching for self-chilling beauty products that instantly create an icy feeling upon contact. Trust us, these skin care staples are a lot more soothing than alternatives like dunking one’s head in an ice bucket or hanging out in front of an open fridge. From makeup primers to eye gel pads, we’ve rounded up ten products to help you keep both your body and mind chill when the mercury levels reach their peak.