The Truth Behind the Most Common Waxing Myths

To wax or not to wax? That’s the question many of us ask ourselves once summer starts. While Body hair removal is ultimately your choice, if you decide you want to go the waxing route this season, you’ve probably heard a lot of myths about getting it done. If you’re second-guessing your wax-appointment post-Google search, the good news is not everything you’ve read or your friends’ waxing horror stories is all true.

We turned to Melanie Coba, National Brand Ambassador for European Wax Center, to find out what’s fact and fiction about the popular hair removal method.

RELATED: 3 Bikini Wax Virgins Try Hair Removal Treatments for the First Time

MYTH: Waxing Makes Your Hair Grow Back Thicker

FACT: Both long and short term, waxing regularly can drastically change your hair. Coba says that the exfoliating nature of the hair removal method doesn't just help your skin feel and look smoother, your hair will also eventually grow in softer and more sparse. "Most guests are surprised at how quickly their hair changes," she explains.

MYTH: Waxing Always Hurts

FACT: Since you're pulling hair out from the root, waxing isn't going to feel like getting a massage. The bottom line is that everyone reacts different to waxing so the pain level varies from person to person. That being said, the technician's technique also plays a factor in how much discomfort you'll feel.

When scheduling your wax appointment you should also take your cycle into consideration. Coba says that many women find that their skin is more sensitive on their period and the few days leading up to it, so they experience more pain than they would other days of the month.

MYTH: If You Wax, You Won't Get Ingrown Hairs

FACT: Shaving is quick, easy, and for the most part, painless, but you're more likely to get ingrown hairs when you use a razor on senstive areas like the bikini line. The hard truth is that Coba says that some people are just prone to ingrown hairs but there are some steps that can be taken to prevent them. Regularly exfoliating the area and avoiding shaving between waxes can help improve your situation.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

MYTH: Waxing Causes Sagging and Wrinkles

FACT: Breathe a sigh of relief because Coba says that waxing actually has the opposite effect. "The skin is held taut during waxing so the skin should never be tugged away from the body. And when the wax is removed, it provides a mechanical exfoliation revealing smoother, newer skin. This exfoliation will help keep the skin looking younger overtime," she explains.

MYTH: Your Hair Has to Be Long to Wax It

FACT: In reality, your hair only has to be a quarter of an inch to get a smooth finish. That's about the size of a grain of rice.

MYTH: You Can't Wax When You're Pregnant

FACT: If you're expecting, you're still safe to maintain your usual waxing routine. "It is safe to wax at all stages of a woman’s pregnancy," Coba says. "We recommend starting waxing in the early stages of a pregnancy so that over the time of the first two trimesters, the hair will become finer and thinner, and waxing more comfortable."