This Face Mask Totally Resets My Skin in Minutes

Summer means a lot of things for me, but the change of seasons doesn't come without my skin going a little bonkers. With every shift in the climate, my skin takes a little time to adjust, which means maybe I'll break out more than often, or be super dried out. Currently, it's the former. Thankfully, I have a secret weapon—the Cocovit Coconut Charcoal Face Mask. It's been really great at conditioning my skin to a less frantic state (i.e. less spots and oil!) For more on why it is a necessity, we chatted with Rikita Kapadia, the founder of Cocovit.

What It's Called:

Cocovit Coconut Charcoal Face Mask

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Half of your monthly facial (give or take) ... or $38; nordstrom.com

What Makes It Special:

"Many activated charcoal masks on the market use bamboo charcoal, which is great, but we use a Coconut Charcoal, which has a larger surface area allowing it to be a stronger magnet to draw out toxins and impurities. Also, the mask contains other powerful Ayurvedic ingredients such as turmeric, neem, and Indian ginseng, which are not commonly found in beauty products."

Who’s It For?

"Activated charcoal is commonly recommended for those with oil and/or acne-prone skin. However, our face mask is crafted with ingredients such as turmeric, neem, and coconut oil, which allows all skin types to use this detoxifing and brightening mask."

When to Use It:

"We suggest using the face mask at least once a week on a clean face, or after a shower when your pores are opened up the most."

What It Feels Like:

"The texture of the powder is like silk. Once combined with either water, honey, or yogurt, it becomes a paste."

What It Smells Like:

"Once the mask is combined, it has a light floral scent due to the essential oils, primarily the Geranium."

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Cocovit Coconut Charcoal Face Mask is a detoxifying and rejuvenating Ayurvedic mask crafted to gently draw out toxins and impurities, exfoliate, and absorb excess oil while maintaining the skin's moisture."

What the Internet Is Saying: