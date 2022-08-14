Beauty Skincare Shoppers Say This Exfoliant Erases Dark Spots Like a "Magic Potion" It leaves users’ skin “airbrushed” in the AM. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Cocokind If you want skin as soft as a cat's ear, a great exfoliant will get you there. I'll never forget the first time I tried one: It was an acid-based toner that left my skin radiating from within, and vanished my persistent redness and acne. I was impressed to see such noticeable results so quickly, but my case was no exception, according to fans of Cocokind's Turmeric Illuminating Solution. The indie brand's concoction blends low percentages of mandelic, glycolic, and polyhydroxy acids (to gently exfoliate skin), so when people in the comments discuss how the formula "immensely" minimizes their rough texture and large pores, it makes sense. As one person said, it also "dramatically" lightened their dark spots — so much so that their hyperpigmentation was "almost fully gone." Glycolic acid is one of the oldest tricks in the skincare book, thanks to its propensity for encouraging new collagen growth and smoothing fine lines. Meanwhile, dermatologists call polyhydroxy acid (PHA) a hero for clogged pores and stimulating cell turnover, and mandelic acid a gentle giant for soothing sensitive skin thanks to its larger molecular size. End game: brighter and softer skin that's left hydrated thanks to PHA's moisture-drawing benefits. Courtesy Shop now: $24; cocokind.com and amazon.com The powerful exfoliating trio is paired with turmeric root and oat extracts that lend free radical-defending antioxidants to the solution. As fans in the 45 to 54 age range wrote, the effects are apparent: It nicely firmed their skin, left their texture unbelievably soft, and made such a noticeable difference that one shopper dubbed it a "magic potion." Another customer over 65 asked if it was available to "buy by the vat", and one shopper credited it with their skin's "airbrushed look" (it's so brightening, another person said they no longer need concealer). Per users, the liquid's thicker consistency makes it feel more like a serum than a toner — and because three drops of the "liquid gold" is enough to see results, they estimate a bottle will last about a year. Try it for yourself and shop Cocokind's Turmeric Illuminating Solution for $24 at the brand's website or Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit