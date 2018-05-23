One of These $27 Daytime Moisturizers Sells Every 15 Seconds

Hold on to your sheet masks, because this skincare stat is about to blow you away: Last year in the United States, one bottle of Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion ($27; sephora.com) was sold every 15 seconds. That's four every minute, 240 every hour, and 5,760 every day. No matter how you slice it, people like this stuff. So what's the secret sauce?

Courtesy

The Little Black Dress of hydrators, Dramatically Different gets the job done—and well, at that—without an overwhelming number of bells and whistles. First launched nearly 50 years ago as part of the Clinique Three-Step System, the original blend was reformulated in 2013 to include additional moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

RELATED: This Exfoliator Has an 11,000 Person Wait List—and It’s Not Even Out Yet

That said, formulators worked hard to ensure the revamp wouldn't comprise the lotion's lightweight texture and fast-absorbing properties. And, of course, that iconic pale yellow hue, which instantly imparts a universally flattering glow.

VIDEO: One of These Is Sold Every Second Across the World

As a beauty editor and longtime devotee, it's one of the first products I suggest when someone asks me to recommend a dependable daytime moisturizer. I've yet to hear a complaint.