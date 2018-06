They'll change the way you think about bar soap, that's for sure.

For a while now, we've been giving bar soap the cold shoulder, but these bars aren't you momma's traditional bar of soap, the kind you fear will strip your face of all moisture.

Theses babies are actually cleansers packaged in bar form, AKA the 2016 version of bar soap you want for a beautiful complexion. Trust me when I say they're so good you might even consider ditching your balms and liquid cleansers.