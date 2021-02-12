The $296 Face Mask You’re Specifically Supposed to Use Every Three Days
Stressed out skin starts in your mind, but this mask can also help.
"Don't let yourself get too stressed out or you'll make yourself sick," is something my mom has told me too many times to count throughout my life. And as an adult, I'm starting to accept that she's right (among many other things I still hate to admit).
I can link past rashes, hair loss, and breakouts to periods in my life when I was experiencing extreme stress. And during these current weird, terrible times, it's impossible not feel anxious, worried, and scared. Right now, I'm lucky enough to be healthy, and the only physical sign of the underlying stress I've had since the beginning of the pandemic is that my skin looks dull...and sad.
Conveniently, Clé de Peau Beauté has launched the Precious Gold Vitality Mask, a face mask formulated to "replenish and recharge fatigued, stressed skin."
The mask is infused with antioxidants, botanical extracts, and amino acids, including 24K gold infusion, gardenia extract, resveratrol, wild rose, and ginseng. Together, these ingredients prevent epidermal oxidation, which can result in signs of aging like dryness, dullness, and loss of firmness.
The brand recommends using the mask every three days (roughly twice a week) in the morning for optimum results. When figuring out the best days of the week to use this mask, I reached out to Dr. Mona Gohara, board-certified dermatologist to find out whether skin gets more stressed towards the end of the week. (Dr. Gohara has no affiliation with Clé de Peau.)
"I think your skin gets stressed as you get stressed," Dr. Gohara says. "Lack of sleep, global pandemics, relationship drama can happen at any time — I wish there were days we were absolved!"
That being said, she supposes that one can get more tired as the week progresses. And I can relate.
I'll typically do a face mask at night to help me wind down, so the thought of doing one in the morning was new to me. However, it turns out slathering shimmery gold goop on my face with a brush is an oddly satisfying, and somewhat therapeutic, act. When I did the mask on Wednesday and Friday morning this week, I found that I started off the day in a calm, zen-like state.
The mask only needs to be left off for five minutes, so it doesn't add too much time to my very minimal morning routine. By the time I make my first cup of coffee for the day, it's ready to be rinsed off. The gardenia also gives the mask a subtle, pleasant floral scent that isn't too sweet or powdery.
For me, the mask has made my skin look brighter, clearer, and more cheerful, during a week that has been overwhelming to say the least. (I do not recommend moving apartments during a pandemic.)
But carefree-looking skin comes with a price. At $296, Clé de Peau's mask is a splurge, but if you're in the position to treat yourself, the mask delivers on both experience and results.
My mom also says that even though I think I'm not stressed, I'm probably still stressed. I'm a notorious planner, so I'm prepared for my upcoming move, but based on how much brighter my skin looks when I use this mask, I suppose she's right...again.
