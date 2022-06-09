My 60-Something Mom Swears by This Serum That Made a Friend Ask If She "Had Work Done"
My mom is beautiful from the inside out — ask anyone lucky enough to call her a friend and they'll tell you the same thing. However, like the rest of us, she has a little list of changes she would consider making to her appearance. She's in her 60s — a fact she carries proudly, but she'd sometimes rather her age not show around her mouth, on her neck, and forehead. So when Clarins sent me a bottle of its Double Serum, I passed it off to her. My mom's first text to me after trying it simply read, "Wow."
The Double Serum (the face and neck compliment to the brand's eye serum that equally blew me away) fights fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of aging and damage thanks to a powerhouse list of 21 plant extracts: turmeric, milk thistle, quinoa, squalane, cocoa, avocado, mango, and kiwi are among a few.
After using it morning and night for three weeks, my mom noticed a marked difference in how much less deep some lines were and said the serum "turned back the clock" on finer lines that all but disappeared. In fact, she recently got lunch with a friend who asked if she's "had work done" — to which she had the pleasure of replying with a sly and gleeful, "nope."
At $90 for the smallest size, the serum isn't cheap, but it (and every other product on Clarins' site) is currently up to 25 percent off during the brand's Friends and Family sale. My frugal mom would typically flinch at the serum's price tag, but she said she's so thrilled with the results that she'll be using this sale as a way to stock up on the "silky" serum for the foreseeable future.
Many of the more than 6,000 five-star reviews left by shoppers agree with seeing speedy results. One person wrote that their skin looks and feels "rejuvenated" in only "a week or two" of use, and another added that within the first week, their "textured" skin "felt smoother and just ultimately looked healthier."
