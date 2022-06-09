My 60-Something Mom Swears by This Serum That Made a Friend Ask If She "Had Work Done"

My mom is beautiful from the inside out — ask anyone lucky enough to call her a friend and they'll tell you the same thing. However, like the rest of us, she has a little list of changes she would consider making to her appearance. She's in her 60s — a fact she carries proudly, but she'd sometimes rather her age not show around her mouth, on her neck, and forehead. So when Clarins sent me a bottle of its Double Serum, I passed it off to her. My mom's first text to me after trying it simply read, "Wow."