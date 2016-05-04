Christie Brinkley's #1 Piece of Advice for Moms

Iconic American model and mother of three, Christie Brinkly embodies the idea that some things get better with age. We sat down with the beauty to talk about her eponymous line and her advice for mothers. The entrepreneur and part time cappuccino artist dishes to InStyle.com below.



You look fantastic, we can't believe you're 62! What’s your skin secret?

Staying hydrated is really important for the functionality of your skin, not just your looks. When you’re over 50, your skin starts to get very dry and it stop makes a lot of those oils that are so necessary. Using a facial oil can really help plump up the skin and its adds some radiance (Brinkly uses her Pure Radiance Illuminating Facial Oil, $49; kohls.com)



You have three kids and you have this amazing career, what is your advice for how to do it all?

I think I’ve always said throughout my career that everybody thinks that you can have it all, that you can do it all. I’m just being real with you—you can but you have to prioritize. I’ve always made my kids my number one priority. I’m extremely lucky that my job offers me a lot of flexibility. I know I’ve had times in my life, where I’ve had to be in specific places at a specific time and it’s a completely different kind of life. So I understand women who have to be in the office at that hour and then juggle the kids at home, and it’s really a hard juggle. But it's important to take care of yourselves, women are way too hard on themselves. Even in my book I try to preach to women over and over, don’t even try to be perfect. Cut yourself some slack, life is too short.



What would be a great gift for Mother’s Day?

Our new Ageless Beauty Set ($69; kohls.com) includes both an eye cream and neck cream and these products are meant for mothers, they always need a little pick me up and this literally is a pick-me-up for the face. New moms especially need an eye cream because you sacrifice a lot of sleep! Better yet, 20% of proceeds will go directly to charity. I work with an organization called Smile Train, which provide cleft lip and palate surgeries to children in developing countries. I’ve been a global ambassador for them for the past ten years and the work that they do is life saving, life altering, life enhancing. I say that this box guarantees four smiles, to the gift giver and recipient and to the mother and her child.

