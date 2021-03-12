Chloe X Halle on Learning to Love Your Bare Skin

Like so many women with melanated skin, Halle Bailey didn't worry about applying sunscreen growing up. "I have always been the type of girl to go out, sit in the sun and be like, 'You know what? I have melanin; this is fine, this is wonderful, I'm loving it," she tells me on our Zoom video call. "My older sister [Chloe Bailey], who I learn a lot from, has always been so consistent with wearing her sunscreen, so recently, I said, 'You know, what? Maybe I should take a stab at it.'" The singer notes that once she did start regularly wearing SPF, she noticed an improvement in the consistency and texture of her skin.
So it's fitting that the sister act Chloe X Halle are the new faces of Neutrogena, kicking the partnership off with a campaign for the brand's Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen, a collection of lightweight SPF products ideal for all skin tones.
"Sunscreen for Black girls is hard because sometimes it leaves a white cast on your face and that just makes you not want to wear sunscreen at all," Halle adds. "That's not the case with this one, so we were so excited to join with Neutrogena in this way."
Ahead, I have a 10-minute beauty chat with Chloe X Halle, covering everything from the best beauty tips they've learned from one another, to feeling comfortable in your own skin.
Aside from the importance of sunscreen, what is the best beauty tip you've learned from one another?
Chloe: The number one beauty tip I've learned from my gorgeous sister is that less is always more. Her inner beauty and outer beauty is so stunning and radiant that she inspires me every day, and has taught me that you don't need a full face of makeup to feel beautiful.
Halle: That's so sweet!
In addition to your gorgeous music, you're known for your amazing style and beauty looks in your videos and performances. How do you take off your makeup and care for your skin?
Chloe: One of my favorites is Neutrogena's Skin Balancing Micellar Wipes. I think they're absolutely incredible! They get my makeup off immediately. I have sensitive skin and most wipes tend to break me out or really irritate my skin and cause redness, but these don't and I love it. During quarantine, I really learned how to get better at my makeup, and sometimes you have those eyeliners, mascara, or eyelash glue you just can't get off — but this gets it off.
Halle: I love the Oil Free Acne Wash. It's so amazing for when you just need to remove everything. I also really love the Micellar Wipes, like Chloe was saying. I also use the Stubborn Marks PM Treatment for any spots or marks I have that I get annoyed about. I pop that on them, and in the morning I feel so much better.
When do you feel most confident in your own skin?
Chloe: I feel like it's an everyday struggle sometimes. The times I feel most confident in my skin is when I'm performing and making music. I feel in that time nothing else matters. We're all born with a gift and I feel like that's the time when the gift I was born with gets to shine through and that's when I feel the most comfortable with who I am. Also, when I remove my makeup — especially when I've had it on for a long time. When I take it off and I still see someone I like looking back at me, I'm like, 'Ok, girl, I like what we have under here.'
Halle: I absolutely agree with Chloe. I feel the most myself when I'm creating in any type of way, making music or art of some kind. Also, when I take off my makeup. When I'm barefaced, I feel like I'm really showing who I am; the real me and my heart is out there for the world to see.
How has the pandemic changed your approach to makeup and skincare?
Halle: It's been very DIY. I remember at the beginning of the pandemic when we were quarantining in LA, we had some upcoming performances and we were navigating how to still be able to perform for our fans. We ended up doing a bunch of backyard performances on our tennis court. We were too nervous to have hair and makeup, so we did it ourselves and my sister Chloe has gotten amazing at doing her makeup. She was already really good at doing her makeup, but now, I feel like she could be a full-blown makeup artist.
Chloe: I feel like I've gotten better at my eyebrows and I can do a little eyeshadow moment if I want to. But also, just really accepting our skin and ourselves for who we are when we're free and bare, and that's what's really made us proud, and having certain Neutrogena products to get us through those times whenever we needed a little refresh.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.