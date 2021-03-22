Chillhouse Wants You to 'Have a Chill Day and Night' With Its New Body and Face Oil Collection
And we have the exclusive first look.
Believe us, Chillhouse founder and CEO Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton knows you're missing the full spa experience.
However, since things won't be going back to any resemblance of "normal" until at least this summer, she's letting you take home more than just the beautiful Chill Tips press-on nails.
On Mar. 23, Chillhouse is launching its first body care products: the Have a Chill Day and Night Face & Body Oils.
"While we're very well known for our nail services, bodywork is at our core and is the reason we exist," Ramirez-Fulton shares when asked about why she chose to create a line of body and face oils. "Our origin story is centered around massages — I felt the need to find a space that spoke to me so that I could get my monthly dose of self-care in massage form. Body oils power that service and are also a core step in our facial services. It was a no-brainer."
The Have a Chill Day and Night collection will launch with four signature products: Have a Chill Day Illuminating Face Oil ($48), Have a Chill Night Restorative Face Oil ($48), Have a Chill Day Illuminating Body Oil Mist ($48), and Have a Chill Night Restorative Body Oil Mist ($48). You can also purchase duo sets for $88 a pop, or the entire collection for $168.
The oils all have clean formulations and boast various powerhouse ingredients including squalane, which helps with hydration and reducing the appearance of fine lines, as well as prickly pear and sunflower seed oil, which are both high in vitamin E to provide free radical protection from antioxidants. They also feature borage seed oil to help with inflammation, along with rosemary leaf extract and blue tansy oil to help calm skin.
They each offer their own unique fragrance as well.
The Have a Chill Day Illuminating Face Oil features notes of Calabrian bergamot, nutmeg, and ginger Root, for example. While its night oil counterpart smells of sweet orange, cedarwood, and patchouli.
VIDEO: The Stretch Mark Oil With a 1,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock
Ramirez-Fulton knows better than anyone that there's already a plethora of skin and body care products on the market. However, her hopes are the line will make taking care of yourself a bit easier.
"With everything we do, we want to focus on enhancing your self-care practice and creating moments for a chiller you," she shares. "While we feel there are many brands tackling skincare and wellness, 'self-care,' to me, is a category on its own. Our products will be cross-category, lifestyle enhancers that tackle concerns in low-lift ways. Meaning, all of our products promise to be thoughtful, with high-quality clean ingredients, while also keeping it light and accessible."
The Have a Chill Day and Night Face & Body Oils collection will be available starting Mar. 23 on chillhouse.com as well as the brand's flagship SoHo location in New York City.