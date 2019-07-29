You Can Score This Amal Clooney-Approved Face Cream on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney may be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary this year, but we still can’t get over how gorgeous Amal looked on her big day. Everything from her Oscar de la Renta gown to her signature voluminous blowout was picture perfect, but our favorite part of her bridal look had to be her flawless, glowing skin. According to her makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, that look was achieved by using the beauty pro’s go-to face moisturizer, Charlotte’s Magic Cream.

The ultra-hydrating cream is specially formulated with shea butter, Aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E, which work together to brighten, moisturize, plump, and rejuvenate your skin — leaving you with the perfect base to apply makeup. Charlotte revealed on her blog that she used the ultra-hydrating cream on Amal on her wedding day to help “reveal a youthful, dewy complexion.”

The award-winning moisturizer also boasts SPF 15 and an anti-UVA filter that helps protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. What’s more? According to the brand, in a four-week study, 100 percent of women who used the face cream noticed their fine lines and wrinkles were “reduced and skin is instantly and intensely moisturized for up to 24 hours.”

With details like this, it’s easy to see why the coveted skincare product is beloved by beauty editors, makeup artists, models, and celebrities alike, even with its high price point. Normally priced at $100 for a 1.7-ounce jar, this cream is definitely a beauty investment, but luckily you can snag it on sale as part of a skincare bundle right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Through August 4, the beloved retailer is selling the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Skin Set at a major discount. Each kit includes a one-ounce jar of the Magic Cream, as well as travel sizes of the brand’s top-rated Wonderglow Face Primer and Multi-Miracle Glow Cleansing Balm. The three-piece set is valued at $102 but can be yours for just $75 — meaning you can score these A-list-approved products for $27 off. But you better act fast because a deal this good is sure to sell out quickly.

