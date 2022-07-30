Amal Clooney's Go-To Moisturizer Comes in a Lightweight and Mattifying Summer-Ready Formula

Charlotte's Magic Cream is the product that transformed Charlotte Tilbury from one of the greatest makeup brands to one of the greatest makeup and skincare brands. The rich moisturizer has a fervent fan base that includes thousands of ordinary shoppers and an ever-expanding laundry list of celebrities that includes Amal Clooney and Mindy Kaling.

It's a dermatologist-approved formula that's super moisturizing and anti-aging thanks to a combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives. It can, however, be a little too thick and heavy for some shoppers, especially in the swampy summer months — a problem the brand has addressed with Charlotte's Magic Cream Light. It's the same product you know and love, but reformulated specifically for hot, humid weather and oily or combination skin.

Charlotte Tilbury recommends opting for the original Magic Cream when you want an "intense hydration boost," and switching to Magic Cream Light for a "light-as-air" alternative. Like the original formula, this will purportedly leave you with a plump, bright, smooth, and an incredibly supple complexion, but it also has the added benefits of reducing visible oiliness throughout the day. Another feature that is unique to the Magic Cream Light version is its pump dispenser, which one reviewer wrote is an improvement they'd like to see in the original formula.

The formula uses the moisturizing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin E in combination with trademarked ingredients Replexium and Citystem; The former is a proprietary dual peptide combination that firms the skin and makes it more supple, while the latter protects it from UVA/UVB rays, pollution, and other environmental stressors.

In effect, it's a "great summer version of the Magic Cream," according to one shopper who said the original formula was making them look greasy in the heat. Another 62-year-old shopper wrote that while they are a huge fan of the original, "sometimes I want something lighter… [and] this is perfect… It absorbs into the skin wonderfully and preps the skin nicely for foundation." It's so impressive, one shopper said that later in the day after applying it, "I looked in the mirror and did a double take… Day after day I've noticed my skin is better and the lines on my forehead are drastically less noticeable."

