The Anti-Aging Moisturizer That Reviewers Call "Magic in a Jar" Is Behind So Many Celebs' Flawless Skin at the Met Gala

If you want to put your best foot forward on the biggest night in fashion, then you turn to the pros — and that's exactly what many smartly did at this year's "In America"-themed Met Gala, when celebrities like Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, Carey Mulligan, Mj Rodriguez, and Winnie Harlow all chose to work with one of Hollywood's favorite makeup brands, Charlotte Tilbury, for their beauty and skincare looks. The brand provided a breakdown of its clients' skincare and makeup routines, and if there's one thing that was at once remarkable yet unsurprising, it's that all of them incorporated Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Magic Cream into their skincare prep.