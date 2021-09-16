The Anti-Aging Moisturizer That Reviewers Call "Magic in a Jar" Is Behind So Many Celebs' Flawless Skin at the Met Gala
If you want to put your best foot forward on the biggest night in fashion, then you turn to the pros — and that's exactly what many smartly did at this year's "In America"-themed Met Gala, when celebrities like Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, Carey Mulligan, Mj Rodriguez, and Winnie Harlow all chose to work with one of Hollywood's favorite makeup brands, Charlotte Tilbury, for their beauty and skincare looks. The brand provided a breakdown of its clients' skincare and makeup routines, and if there's one thing that was at once remarkable yet unsurprising, it's that all of them incorporated Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Magic Cream into their skincare prep.
Arguably the brand's most legendary skincare product, the Magic Cream is already a Khloé Kardashian- and Amal Clooney-loved anti-aging moisturizer that sells every minute. It has reviewers on the Internet calling it "magic in a jar" and something that "made their skin glow and their makeup look flawless." Its formula, chock-full of skin barrier-protecting ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, shea butter, and collagen-stimulating peptides, is even dermatologist-approved.
What makes the face cream so effective is how easily it gets absorbed and how well it lets your skin grip onto moisture. "This cream has this magical moisture that your skin absorbs to and holds on to so well," Kardashian once said. "I love hydration and moisture. I don't think you could have enough of it." Another reviewer added that "although the cream is rich, it is absorbed quickly unlike other creams where I have found I have to wait for it to sink in before I can apply makeup. Combined with the night cream, I found that right from the first use, even deeper lines were significantly reduced and my skin looked brighter."
The Magic Cream isn't the only anti-aging super product from Charlotte Tilbury used at the Met Gala. For Mulligan's Audrey Hepburn-inspired look, makeup artist Mary Wiles prepped her skin with the brand's newest Cryo-Recovery Face Mask that instantly cools and brightens skin, the vitamin C-infused and dark spot-reducing Magic Serum Crystal Elixir that goes hand in hand with the Magic Cream, the exfoliating Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial, and the Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir that plumps lips to look fuller.
Kaling, whose beauty look nodded to '90s-driven glam done by Janice Kinjo, also prepped her skin with the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, the Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, and Charlotte Tilbury's newest Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum (of the same brightening, cooling line as Mulligan's face mask). Harlow and Rodriguez wore the exact same five products, including the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, the Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, the Magic Lip Scrub, and Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir on top of the Magic Cream.
Pictures speak a thousand words, so judging by how glowy and luminous the four's beauty looks were, the Charlotte Tilbury products are clearly must-haves for having a red carpet-worthy moment at home on your own. Shop all the skincare products used by Charlotte Tilbury's team below, and find more insider secrets to the Met Gala beauty looks here.
Related Items
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Face Mask
Shop now: $55, charlottetilbury.com
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Shop now: $29–$80, nordstrom.com or charlottetilbury.com
Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial
Shop now: $70, nordstrom.com or charlottetilbury.com
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Shop now: $40, nordstrom.com
Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum
Shop now: $68, charlottetilbury.com
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Lip Scrub
Shop now: $28, charlottetilbury.com
- Is This Cringey Celeb-Loved Trend From 2014 Actually Coming Back?
- Amazon Has an Entire Section of Under-$30 Swimwear — Including Supportive Styles for Big Busts
- Shoppers Say This "Amazing" Serum Plumped the Fine Lines Around Their Mouth
- This Hair Growth Serum Brings a "Tremendous Change" to Thinning Scalps, Reviewers Say