How Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream Became Beauty Editors' Go-To Product for Radiant Skin

It's rare that a product becomes just as famous as whoever created it, but there's no one in the beauty industry quite like Charlotte Tilbury. The legendary makeup artist's namesake beauty brand is stacked with best-sellers, like her "Pillow Talk" matte lipstick, Wonderglow Face Primer, and Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette, but none have reached the same cult status of her Magic Cream moisturizer ($100; Nordstrom.com).

Beloved by celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty editors alike, Tilbury's secret sauce is made of hydrating rosehip and camellia oils, plumping hyaluronic acid, and an anti-aging peptide complex that creates a smooth, moisturized base for applying makeup.

In fact, the fan-favorite concoction is what initially kick-started her brand. Tilbury had been using her homemade Magic Cream on models like Kate Moss backstage at fashion shows for years before she developed her line. "The cream actually got its name because I used to mix it myself and use it backstage at shoots and shows to turn around the tired skin of supermodels and celebrities," Tilbury tells us. "They became obsessed with it and would ask me every time for my ‘MAGIC’ cream! So I decided to re-create it and share it with everyone and now it’s a worldwide favorite. I never apply makeup without it—it gives me the perfect glowing base every time."

Unsurprisingly, the moisturizer was an instant hit when it landed in the U.S. in 2014. According to the brand, it completely sold out in seven minutes when it launched at Bergdorf Goodman.

Yes, that's a lot of Magic Cream. But as someone who rations a limited-edition large jar of Magic Cream that's the size of my face, I can attest that the smooth, radiant look it gives my skin is so good, it has to be sorcery.