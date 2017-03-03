Charlotte Tilbury's Dry Face Mask Is Your 15 Minute Secret to Great Skin

Even skincare heroes have character flaws. While face masks are the ultimate quick fix for a number of pressing skin complexions issues from redness to dehydration, serum-soaked sheet masks can leave too much product behind and cream formulas can get really messy very quickly.

Leave it to the legendary Charlotte Tilbury to use her magic to come up with a solution for face mask devotees everywhere: A dry face mask. The Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask ($22 or $80/4; charlottetilbury.com) is the latest addition to the celebrity makeup artist’s namesake cosmetics and skincare brand—and it’s a game-changer.

Just like Tilbury’s cult-favorite Magic Cream, this textile mask delivers results after wearing it for 15 minutes. Consider it the equivalent of a quickie facial that you can treat your skin with while lying in bed (aka your own personal spa) before you head out with your date or friends.

Courtesy

So how exactly does a dry mask work? Its textile is imprinted with a cocktail of active ingredients including vitamin B3, peptides, plant stem cell matrix, crocus bulb extract, and rounded out with magic oils and butters, to reduce wrinkles, brighten, lift, and hydrate skin in a single sitting, with its visible benefits lasting for eight hours.

But, aside from the fact that it doesn’t leave your skin feeling slippery like other sheet masks, is that Tilbury’s can be used more than once. Since it’s dry, bacteria doesn’t harbor bacteria so it can be worn up to three times before you have to toss it.

Even better: The mask launches today; just in time to pick up one (or a few) as a pre-game for all of your weekend plans.