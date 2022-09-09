Shoppers With Rosacea Say This $14 Night Cream Gives the "Best Over-the-Counter Redness Relief"

Redness, be gone.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 9, 2022 @ 09:00PM

Photo: Getty Images

Over the last three years, I have dealt with rosacea, the skin condition that causes flushing and redness. From time to time, my skin produces excess rosiness around my cheeks — unrelated to food allergies or skincare products — with no warning at all. Fortunately, I have a very mild case, but for some, the condition can cause bumps, pimples, and visible blood vessels.

Although there is no cure for rosacea, treatments and skincare products can keep it under control. And since rosacea can spread to your arms, scalp, or chest when untreated, it's high time to try the Cetaphil Night Cream with over 17,500 five-star ratings.

CETAPHIL Night Cream, Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer for Face
Courtesy

Shop now: $14 (Originally $16); amazon.com

The Cetaphil Night Cream is formulated to nourish redness-prone skin with licorice extract, known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, and caffeine to reduce the appearance of redness and inflammation. The cream provides endless hydration, leaving the skin smooth-to-the-touch and balanced.

Amazon shoppers rave about how effectively the product works in so little time. "[It] calmed redness in 15 minutes — not gone, but a noticeable difference," said one shopper who called it the "best over-the-counter redness relief." "After the first night of using this, I looked in the bathroom mirror and noticed a massive improvement in my skin. I've never seen such immediate results with any other moisturizer before," another shared. "I have rosacea, my face gets really red at certain points during the day, this did calm the redness down," a shopper wrote.

Others love how incredible the formula is for sensitive skin, especially considering it's an over-the-counter option. "I was skeptical at first due to the low price, but when I tried it after my dermatologist suggested it, it changed my life for the best," a shopper raved. "The product is super lightweight. I only need one pump to cover my entire face, and instantly, I can tell that the redness [has] calmed after application," another shared. With hundreds of Amazon shopper backings and an affordable price tag, the miracle over-the-counter product could be just the thing to soothe your irritated and reactive rosacea-prone skin. Buy the $14 Cetaphil Night Cream at Amazon, today.

Was this page helpful?
