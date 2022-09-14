This $10 Cleansing Balm From an Internet-Favorite Skincare Brand Is Amazon's Hottest New Beauty Release 

Well, that was quick! After releasing its Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm just over a month ago, CeraVe's newest product is already Amazon's top new beauty release. But we can't say we're overly surprised, given CeraVe's popularity; the brand has been long-loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, including Blake Lively and Emma Chamberlain, and it's thanks in-part to the simplicity and effectiveness of its products. And, for those of us without a celebrity credit card, an added plus is that you can create an effective skincare routine without breaking the bank.

CeraVe's Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm is designed to be the first step of your double-cleanse routine. It removes even stubborn mascaras and eyeliners without over-stripping the skin thanks to three essential ceramides and jojoba oil, which leaves skin more hydrated than before use. And for those with sensitive skin, this CeraVe Cleanser Balm is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and soap-free (all for $10).

While this cleanser launched in July, it's already Amazon's top new beauty release, with over 300 five-star reviews. One middle-aged customer noted that this cleanser is great for dry skin, writing, "[This] removes my stubborn sunscreen without scrubbing, irritat[ing], or stripping all moisture, [and it] rinses off easily without leaving a residue."

Another customer found this balm to be the most successful at actually removing makeup, writing that "This [cleanser] got rid of every trace of waterproof makeup," and further noted that "[most] waterproof makeup removers and cleansing balms will still leave behind a stain of waterproof liquid lipstick, [but] this took it all off with no stain left behind."

So, whether you're looking to start double-cleansing with a balm or effectively take off your makeup while leaving behind serious hydration, CeraVe's $10 Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm is the perfect addition to your skincare routine.