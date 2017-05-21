In Case You Didn't Know, Celebrities Really Love Lion Tattoos

Tigers in Tinder profile pictures are what lions are to celebrity tattoos. From Demi Lovato’s recent lion portrait on her right hand, to Justin Bieber’s chest piece, you’re not imagining it if it seems like more and more stars are getting the jungle animal inked on them. The obvious reason for these stars’ tattoos is that they’re a nod to their astrological signs, but Google their birthdays and see that only Demi and Rumer Willis are actually Leos.

Along with serving as the astrological sign’s symbol, lions also represent strength and courage, which if you’re in the public eye, you’re going to need—a lot. So, their tattoos could be a permanent reminder of ignoring negative press and social media commenters.

Enough speculating: We’ve rounded up all of the celebrities with lion tattoos for your viewing pleasure.

