Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale

Epicuren Discovery’s anti-aging products are 25 percent off for one more day.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Photo: Getty Images

As big of a shopping event as Amazon Prime Day is, it's not all-encompassing. Maybe a product you were eyeing didn't end up going on sale, maybe it sold out immediately, or maybe you simply forgot it was on your mental wishlist altogether. Regardless, I have good news for you: There are still tons of great products on sale across the internet. And considering that it's my job to constantly be on the lookout for the best products and deals, I'm coming to you with important information you don't want to miss: Celebrity-favorite Epicuren Discovery is 25 percent off until July 15 with code PRIME22.

The brand uses pharmaceutical enzyme research to create products that rejuvenate and treat signs of aging by targeting specific problems. There is a robust assortment of products for which it has created a Skin Quiz to help you navigate the impressive assortment. Another way to filter through Epicuren Discovery's seemingly endless offerings is to simply rely on tried-and-true celebrity favorites like the Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Polish, Bulgarian Rose Otto Oil, and Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer.

Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Polish

Beauty Products
Courtesy

Shop now: $33 with code PRIME22 (Originally $44); epicuren.com

A few years ago, Hailey Bieber posted an Instagram story wherein she called this Epicuren Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Polish and Epicuren Coconut Hydrating Milk two of her "all-time favorite body products," in part thanks to their incredible scents. Reviewers of the body scrub agree, with one shopper attesting that "it smells like a cinnamon roll and… leaves me smelling good and smooth for the whole day."

It's a straightforward body polish that uses the grit of brown sugar for exfoliation, aided by the deeply moisturizing humectant properties of honey. You'll leave the bath with smooth and glistening skin that smells deliciously sweet, but not cloyingly.

Bulgarian Rose Otto Oil

bulgarian-rose

Shop now: $45 with code PRIME22 (Originally $60); epicuren.com

Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian are among the dozens of shoppers who have given this rose oil their seal of approval. Titular rose is the star ingredient in this formula, but it's abetted by a cocktail of other hardworking ingredients including meadowfoam seed, grapeseed, and jojoba oils. The combination soothes inflammation, deeply hydrates and softens skin, unclogs pores, and is loaded with anti-aging antioxidants that offer long-lasting benefits. Really, the proof is in Fox's ceaseless glow. One five-star shopper in their 60s wrote, "[Bulgarian Rose Otto] is a magic potion… I use it on extra-dry areas or irritated areas on my face at night. By morning, the rough spots on my skin are cleared up."

Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer

Beauty Products
Courtesy

Shop now: $14 with code PRIME22 (Originally $18); epicuren.com

Years ago, Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram photo of her almost-empty bottle of Kukui Coconut After Bath, wherein she called it and the accompanying Bulgarian Rose Otto two of her favorite products. While the latter is best suited for the face, this moisturizer is great for post-bath or -shower hydration.

Biotin, which repairs and hydrates very dry skin, is complemented by the antioxidant-rich, collagen-promoting jojoba oil, and kukui nut, which is known for speeding up the skin's natural healing process and creating a protective barrier. A shopper in their 50s wrote, "I've been using the Kukui Coconut After Bath as my everyday lotion for 13 years now… It's super moisturizing and keeps my skin soft all day, and the smell of coconut gets me compliments."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Megan Fox Smooth Skin
Kim Kardashian Called This Face Oil Her "Fave Product in the World" — and Megan Fox Is Also a Fan
This Megan Fox-Approved Brand's Eye Cream Entirely Gets Rid of "Thumb-Sized" Dark Circles
Skeptics Say They're "Stunned" By How Well This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Wrinkles, Puffiness, and Dark Circles
The TikTok-Famous Serum That “Changed” Hailey Bieber’s Skin Is on Rare Sale for Prime Day
The TikTok-Famous Serum That "Changed" Hailey Bieber's Skin Is on Rare Sale for Prime Day
Prime Day Hailey Bieber
The Fuss-Free Self-Tanning Brand Used by Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber Is Finally on Sale
Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale
Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Kopari Coconut Melt Deal
The Coconut Oil That's a Staple in My Summer Bodycare Routine Is on Sale for Just a Few Days
Beauty Tatcha
I Can Vouch for This Luxe Skincare Brand That Actually Works — and I've Never Seen It This Discounted
62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
Laneige Lip Mask
Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club
Oprah-Approved Sunday Riley Kit Sale
Oprah's "Go-To" Serum Is Included in This Luxe Anti-Aging Kit That's 25% Off Post-Prime Day
Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump
Rene Furterer Sitewide Sale
Middle-Aged Shoppers Love This Haircare Brand for Dry, Thinning Strands, and It's 20% Off Sitewide
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off