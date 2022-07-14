Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale

As big of a shopping event as Amazon Prime Day is, it's not all-encompassing. Maybe a product you were eyeing didn't end up going on sale, maybe it sold out immediately, or maybe you simply forgot it was on your mental wishlist altogether. Regardless, I have good news for you: There are still tons of great products on sale across the internet. And considering that it's my job to constantly be on the lookout for the best products and deals, I'm coming to you with important information you don't want to miss: Celebrity-favorite Epicuren Discovery is 25 percent off until July 15 with code PRIME22.

The brand uses pharmaceutical enzyme research to create products that rejuvenate and treat signs of aging by targeting specific problems. There is a robust assortment of products for which it has created a Skin Quiz to help you navigate the impressive assortment. Another way to filter through Epicuren Discovery's seemingly endless offerings is to simply rely on tried-and-true celebrity favorites like the Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Polish, Bulgarian Rose Otto Oil, and Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer.

Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Polish



A few years ago, Hailey Bieber posted an Instagram story wherein she called this Epicuren Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Polish and Epicuren Coconut Hydrating Milk two of her "all-time favorite body products," in part thanks to their incredible scents. Reviewers of the body scrub agree, with one shopper attesting that "it smells like a cinnamon roll and… leaves me smelling good and smooth for the whole day."

It's a straightforward body polish that uses the grit of brown sugar for exfoliation, aided by the deeply moisturizing humectant properties of honey. You'll leave the bath with smooth and glistening skin that smells deliciously sweet, but not cloyingly.

Bulgarian Rose Otto Oil



Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian are among the dozens of shoppers who have given this rose oil their seal of approval. Titular rose is the star ingredient in this formula, but it's abetted by a cocktail of other hardworking ingredients including meadowfoam seed, grapeseed, and jojoba oils. The combination soothes inflammation, deeply hydrates and softens skin, unclogs pores, and is loaded with anti-aging antioxidants that offer long-lasting benefits. Really, the proof is in Fox's ceaseless glow. One five-star shopper in their 60s wrote, "[Bulgarian Rose Otto] is a magic potion… I use it on extra-dry areas or irritated areas on my face at night. By morning, the rough spots on my skin are cleared up."

Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer



Years ago, Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram photo of her almost-empty bottle of Kukui Coconut After Bath, wherein she called it and the accompanying Bulgarian Rose Otto two of her favorite products. While the latter is best suited for the face, this moisturizer is great for post-bath or -shower hydration.

Biotin, which repairs and hydrates very dry skin, is complemented by the antioxidant-rich, collagen-promoting jojoba oil, and kukui nut, which is known for speeding up the skin's natural healing process and creating a protective barrier. A shopper in their 50s wrote, "I've been using the Kukui Coconut After Bath as my everyday lotion for 13 years now… It's super moisturizing and keeps my skin soft all day, and the smell of coconut gets me compliments."