13 Gorgeous Celebrities Embracing Their Birth Marks

Samantha Faragalli
Aug 25, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

Beauty marks, birthmarks, moles—they go by many names and most of us have one (or a few). Recently a brave teen's photos went viral when she showed off a body and face full of birthmarks to the world without fear.

While you may despise them and have a desire to seek removal options, keep in mind that these rare spots are what makes you standout. In fact, the bombshell icon Marilyn Monroe (pictured above) even rocked a cheek-mark with her signature cherry-red lips and luscious blonde curls. Scroll through our gallery below to see some of your favorite celebrities of today owning what makes them unique.

Cindy Crawford

If a supermodel can embrace her unique feature, so can you! Crawford’s acclaimed mole has complemented her gorgeous poses throughout her entire modeling career.  

Angelina Jolie

The actress’ luscious, plump lips aren’t the only feature that makes her beauty so well-known.  Jolie has a mole above her right eyebrow—a pretty accent to her fierce eyes.  

Cassandra Naud

The dancer owns her uniqueness by choosing to embrace, rather than remove, the rather large beauty mark located under her right eye. 

Mariah Carey

The singer has a mole located right next her pout—a symbol that has always accentuated her left side. 

Mandy Moore

The singer and actress has a quaint mole adjacent to her nose. 

Scarlett Johansson

The actress’ mole only makes her apple-red cheeks even more gorgeous while she’s smiling. 

Kate Upton 

The stunning young model owns her mole in photos, which is located right above her upper lip.  

Khloe Kardashian

The youngest of the Kardashians sports a small mole adjacent to her nose—a staple that always brings deserved attention to her flawless makeup looks. 

Blake Lively

The ever-so-flawless bronde actress sports a mole just adjacent to the nose—a subtle accent we bet Ryan Reynolds adores. 

Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling is most definitely a fan of the actress’ subtle left cheek mole.

Rachel McAdams

The flawless actress so effortlessly owns the mole on her chin. 

Natalie Portman

The actress’ cheek mole duo has remained a flawless feature that has so effortless complemented all her drastic hair transformations throughout the years.  

