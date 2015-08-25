13 Gorgeous Celebrities Embracing Their Birth Marks

Beauty marks, birthmarks, moles—they go by many names and most of us have one (or a few). Recently a brave teen's photos went viral when she showed off a body and face full of birthmarks to the world without fear.

While you may despise them and have a desire to seek removal options, keep in mind that these rare spots are what makes you standout. In fact, the bombshell icon Marilyn Monroe (pictured above) even rocked a cheek-mark with her signature cherry-red lips and luscious blonde curls. Scroll through our gallery below to see some of your favorite celebrities of today owning what makes them unique.

RELATED VIDEO: Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments on Instagram