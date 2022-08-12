Beauty Skincare Caitriona Balfe's Go-To Skincare Brand Has a Cruelty-Free, Under-$20 Solution to Wrinkles And reviewers say it’s “key” to minimizing fine lines. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images This may or may not be a hot take, but I would watch Caitriona Balfe read the dictionary. The Irish actress's performance as Outlander's Claire Fraser is one for the ages (to say nothing of the smallpox episode, which is now feeling highly relevant), so when Balfe spilled some of her beauty secrets earlier this year, I was all ears. "I tend to take good care of skin. I think that's the one thing you can give yourself, so I use a lot of lovely serums," she told Allure in March, specifically calling out Sukin's face wash and NYDG's Formula 119 Cream as partially responsible for her glowing skin. While the latter is a $110 investment (that's somehow still frequently out of stock), shoppers confirm that Sukin's range of under-$20 products is just as phenomenal. Balfe didn't specify exactly which of the Australian brand's face washes she uses, but Sukin's Cream Cleanser is one of its most highly rated products on Amazon — and according to shoppers, the line's Ageless Rejuvenating Day Cream is just as exceptional (especially for $18). That's thanks to a medley of ingredients like sesame seed, jojoba, argan, and rosehip oil, along with fatty alcohol, glycerin, cocoa seed butter, and vegetable protein. For antioxidants, baobab, hibiscus, acai, and goji extract enter the mix. Courtesy Shop now: $18; amazon.com According to the brand, though, the real anti-aging powerhouse in the formula is ribose, a corn-sourced sugar that it claims visibly reduces wrinkles by up to 78 percent. A 2009 study in the journal of Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology found that topical ribose application enhances adenosine triphosphate regeneration, which increases cells' fibroblast activities and thus, decreases wrinkles — but studies are pretty scarce on the ingredient, so take the findings with a grain of salt. That said, reviewers are highly pleased with the Day Cream's results. One person with "mature, dry skin" said the rich, creamy consistency gives them the moisture "key" to reducing their fine lines, and another user said the hydrator could "easily" go for two or three times as much money. A penultimate fan went so far as to call the cream "extremely amazing" for softening their skin, and a final customer credited it as fully responsible for their "silky smooth" face. If you'd like to try the Balfe-approved brand for yourself, get Sukin's Ageless Rejuvenating Day Cream for $18 at Amazon, and the brand's Cream Cleanser for $10. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit