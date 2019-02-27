7 Beauty Products That Will Give You the Best Booty Ever
The best kind of self-pampering is when you give every inch of yourself a little love — including your behind. Some of us may forget that taking care of the skin on your butt is just as important as taking care of the skin on your face. Like the rest of your body, your booty can benefit from a skincare routine, whether that means applying a butt mask every once in a while or using a super nourishing oil or lotion designed specifically for your bum after you shower. If you suffer from butt acne or dull, dehydrated skin, these products can be especially useful for you to get the clear, soft skin of your dreams.
With summer just around the corner (hello swimsuit season!), we rounded up some beauty products that will prep your derrière to be its best — no squats necessary.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
You may have heard of this one — Sol De Janerio’s buttery Bum Bum Cream comes in a yellow tub of creamy goodness. The cream has a tropical scent (think coconuts and vanilla), and even comes with a little bit of shimmer in it. It’s great to use after a long beach day because it leaves skin super soft, smooth, and moisturized.
To buy: $45; amazon.com
Weleda Cellulite Body Oil
Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers swear by this Weleda Cellulite Body Oil. Great for stretch marks and cellulite, it’s made with organic oils like birch, rosemary, and jojoba to leave your bum nourished and supple. “This stuff works!” one reviewer wrote. “I used to be a gym fanatic but have been chronically ill for 3+ years leaving me unable to be physical. After 2 weeks of use, my husband grabbed my butt and said, ‘hey have you been doing any exercises?’ Noticeably firmer butt and less cellulite.”
To buy: $17; amazon.com
Humane Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Acne Treatment Body Wash
If you occasionally suffer from acne on your behind, you’re not alone. It can be embarrassing (and painful), especially during the summer. This benzoyl-peroxide body wash packs an extra punch to eliminate those lingering zits once and for all. Many customers start out using it on their faces before trying it on their butts, and they still experience great results. “As much as it embarrasses me to say I have been dealing with cystic butt acne for about a decade now,” one shopper wrote. “I've never not been ashamed of my butt until just ONE WEEK after using this product.”
To buy: $22; amazon.com
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Firming Sheet Mask
Just like there are sheet masks for your face, there are sheet masks for your body, too. These Palmer’s body masks are made with coconut oil, guarana extract, cupuaçu butter, and sweet almond oil, which work together to tone, firm, and smooth out your skin. Perfect for anyone’s booty that needs a little TLC, you can also use this sheet mask on your thighs, hips, stomach, and upper arms.
To buy: $11; amazon.com
100% Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub
After a few uses of this scrub, your derrière will be glowing. Made with organic coffee, coconut oil, shea butter, and dead sea salt, First Botany’s coffee scrub is designed to keep stretch marks, cellulite, and wrinkles at bay. I have been struggling with stretch marks and cellulite on my butt and part of my legs for a long time! I have gone through one tub of this product and my cellulite is almost completely gone,” wrote a customer. “The stretch marks are taking a little longer, but they are definitely diminishing as well. This is my second time I'm purchasing it, and I'm so glad I found.”
To buy: $13 (Originally $45); amazon.com
Massk Butt and Body Acne Charcoal Clay Mask
This charcoal clay mask detoxifies your butt, which is especially helpful for acne, acne scars, or generally dull skin. Made with all-natural and organic ingredients like bamboo charcoal (which helps clear up congested skin), kelp extract (which soothes and hydrates), and vitamin C (which firms and brightens), this mask also doubles as an exfoliating scrub.
To buy: $35; amazon.com
BAWDY Bite It Plant Based Collagen Butt Mask
Your behind will be super plump and smooth after using this collagen sheet mask designed for your butt. Free of parabens and sulfates, it hydrates and tones your booty — a perfect quick fix before hitting the beach. Plus, Bawdy makes several other sheet masks to meet your cheeks’ needs, including a detoxifying one and a firming one.
To buy: $10; amazon.com