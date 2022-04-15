This Now-$15 Firming Eye Cream Is Winning Over People With "Extremely Sensitive" Skin
The name "Burt's Bees" will always feel like a warm hug from an old friend — the brand's skin-friendly formulations have been a staple in drugstores for as long as I can remember, and to this day, it's safe to say they don't disappoint. For instance, the Renewal Firming Eye Cream has amassed a loyal following of Amazon shoppers for its ability to deliver a natural retinol alternative across the skin without irritation.
The so-called alternative is named bakuchiol, and it acts in a near-identical manner to popular anti-aging retinoids, sans the common negative side effects. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously explained to InStyle, though bakuchiol may not chemically resemble that of retinols and retinoids, it is shown "through lab studies, genetic expression, and clinical application to the skin to induce many of the same anti-aging changes as the vitamin A derivatives we as dermatologists have loved for decades."
The fragrance-free eye cream is truly for anyone who has experienced dryness, redness, and inflammation from retinol use in the past. In addition to the forgiving alternative ingredient, vitamin E helps soften crow's feet, brighten dark circles, and reduce puffiness — and the kind-to-skin formula also works wonders on "extremely sensitive" skin, according to reviewers.
Take it from one person who was "really nervous" about diving into retinol: "I had heard that it could be incredibly irritating, and that terrified me, because nearly every product I use has to be for sensitive skin," they wrote, before declaring the Burt's Bees seller a "wonderful" substitute for the ingredient. "It doesn't burn or sting, doesn't cause swelling or irritation, and no dry or peeling skin in sight!"
Another fan echoed similar sentiments about the lack of irritation, and raved about the no-fuss packaging. "I love the container with the big-button applicator. This means no waste, and no germ-spreading caused by sticking your finger into a small jar of unprotected product. I even use it between my eyebrows on frown lines, as well as smile wrinkles outside the eye area," they said.
And, it's bound to be the perfect spring skincare addition; many reviewers say it helps alleviate allergies like no other. "I tried antibiotic ointment, light steroid cream, all kinds of eye creams, lotions…I checked Amazon and found this had great reviews so tried it. After five to six days, my eyes were completely healed up and stopped watering," commented one.
