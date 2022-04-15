This Now-$15 Firming Eye Cream Is Winning Over People With "Extremely Sensitive" Skin

The name "Burt's Bees" will always feel like a warm hug from an old friend — the brand's skin-friendly formulations have been a staple in drugstores for as long as I can remember, and to this day, it's safe to say they don't disappoint. For instance, the Renewal Firming Eye Cream has amassed a loyal following of Amazon shoppers for its ability to deliver a natural retinol alternative across the skin without irritation.