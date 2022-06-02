Shoppers Say This Soothing Cream "Drastically Reduces" Sunburn and Peeling Skin

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last 10 to 20 years (jealous), you probably know about the importance of sunscreen. But who hasn't made mistakes? Forgetting to reapply — or falling victim to an accidental nap — happens to the best of us, and that's when it pays to have a soothing lotion on hand. And according to thousands of pleased shoppers, Burt's Bees' After Sun Soother is remarkably effective at speeding up the healing process, with some calling it a "heavenly" moisturizer.