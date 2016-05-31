Bubbling Masks are Instagram's Latest Obsession

If you couldn’t get enough of the fizzy sensation of Pop Rocks candy growing up, you’re guaranteed to love the latest face mask trend that’s a hit on Instagram. Bubble masks are gel to foam formulas that bubble as they sit on your skin. They may not be exactly new, but the fizzy sensation does bring back the same excitement as dropping a packet of the popping candy on your tongue. Like many recent skin care innovations that have gone viral, these masks first became popular in Korea.   

The fizzy effect does actually have a purpose aside from serving as your next selfie material. It’s meant to infuse the skin with oxygen which helps these masks’ ingredients penetrate deeper. Many of these formulas are deep pore cleaners, makeup removers, and contain free radical-fighting antioxidants. The following are five bubbling masks will not only give your complexion a boost, but your likes too. 

Peter Thomas Roth Brightening Bubbling Mask 

Leave a generous layer of this mask on and watch it bubble in just a minute flat. The gel formula transforms into a white, oxygenating foam which aside from making a great photo, is actually a sign that that oxygen is gradually being released into the skin to hydrate, brighten, and clear pores for a more even complexion.  

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask 

The mask that started it all. K-beauty brand Elizavecca’s fizzy clay mask quickly gained a cult following on Instagram for its selfie-worthy foaming and ability to deeply clean pores and remove makeup. 

Bliss Triple Action Oxygen Instant Energizing Foaming Mask

A cocktail of vitamin C and E, and antioxidants in this foamy mask renergize and supercharge skin for a glowing complexion that's unparalleled. 

e.l.f. Hydrating Bubble Mask 

The affordable brand that’s behind many of our favorite drugstore beauty products is making waves, or bubbles rather, with its new hydrating mask. Let it fizz on your skin for 5-10 minutes and rinse it off for a softer and smoother complexion. 

Kate Somerville EradiKate Mask Foam-Activated Acne Treatment

If you’re prone to breakouts but still want to get in on the fizzy action, than Kate Somerville’s mask is your best bet. This gel to foam version of her beloved acne treatment exfoliates dead skin and Colloidal Sulfur deeply penetrates pores to minimize blemishes and prevent future pimples from forming. 

