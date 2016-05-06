This Face Mask Basically Requires a Selfie — and No, It's Not a Sheet Mask

It seems like every day there's another new weird and zany product to try, but this one takes the frothy, foamy cake. Bubble masks are exactly what they sound like: masks that bubble up once they're applied to your skin. And they don't just bubble a little bit. We're talking major bubble action here, guys.

For example, there's the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask ($14, Memebox), which is a makeup remover and cleanser formulated with charcoal powder to detoxify, cleanse, and tighten. You apply it to dry skin, wait for bubbles to appear, and then gently massage it to create even more bubbles. After your face has transformed into an unrecognizable foamy mass, you rinse it off.

Here's the mask in action:

Finally tried out the bubble mask. We wanted to claw our faces off, but we pulled through! Thank you @charlyehebert 🙌🏻 #bubblemask A photo posted by Brittney Fabian (@cheezy_britt) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:50pm PDT

Bubble mask #milkypiggy A photo posted by Lyn Nichapoke (@lynnichapoke) on Jan 17, 2016 at 8:27pm PST

The bubble mask also comes in sheet form. The Berrisom Oops Soda Bubble Mask ($3, Beauteque) works like a normal sheet mask, only after you apply it, the mask begins foaming and bubbling. You're supposed to remove it after about 10 minutes, then massage the remaining bubbles into your skin. So this one is more of a moisturizing product versus a cleanser.

You can watch it in action in this IG video:

Lots of brands have made their own bubble masks — you can find Tony Moly Bubble Mask Sheet at Ulta. Also, check out Instagram #bubblemask to see more bubble action.