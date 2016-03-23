Make Fair Skin Glow with This 2-Second Trick (No Bronzer Required!)

Finding a bronzer that suits fair skin can feel like searching for a size 38 at a Louboutin sample sale. So, when St. Tropez skin-finishing expert Sophie Evans offered up a way to give our complexion a boost with no bronzer required, we were all ears.

"Just mix a drop of St. Tropez Self-Tan Luxe Facial Oil in your regular moisturizer for a subtle, lasting glow," said Evans. The oil ($35; sephora.com) is formulated with natural DHA, which imparts a sun-kissed look for up to seven days. That in mind, those with pale complexions need only apply a drop (by way of moisturizer) once a week—it's just enough to get glowing without looking unnatural, says Evans.