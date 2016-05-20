Brittany Snow’s Prank on a Bunch of Beauty Shoppers = Everything

Imagine if Brittany Snow was your local sales girl. Seems like a reach, but for some lucky shoppers, it actually happened. We already know that the actress is pretty funny, (Pitch Perfect managed to get us into a capella even after Glee). And as the face of Coppertone, she has taken to playing sales girl, while also teaching unassuming shoppers about dependable sunscreen.

RELATED: This Vlogger Is Using Balloons to Curl Her Hair

Coppertone® partners with Brittany Snow from MultiVu Video on Vimeo.

Coppertone disguised their Clearly Sheer sunscreen ($11; jet.com) in sleek, fake packaging, dubbing the product Le Clair Sunscreen. Sounds fancy, eh?

Brittany then became the world's most famous sales girl as she demonstrated the luxury feeling and quality of this "luxury" Le Clair Sunscreen. She had the shoppers sample and play around with the sunscreen (in some stranges ways, btw), to which shoppers had glowing reviews. Yes, even when she made them apply the SPF on each other...

Brittany then unveiled the big reveal that this was actually good ol' Coppertone. The lesson? Never judge a book by it's cover. Oh, and that Britt is quite the enthusiastic saleswoman.

RELATED: North West and Penelope Disick's Matching Hairstyles Are Not to Be Missed