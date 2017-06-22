4 Splurge-Worthy Skincare Treatments to Try Before Your Wedding Day

Don’t give all the credit to luminous foundation and well-placed highlighter. That glowing bride might just have a few skincare secrets up her sleeve. While following a thoughtful, well-research routine with moisturizers, serums, and cleansers will do you well, splurging on a skincare treatment shouldn’t be overlooked, especially if you want to walk down the aisle with next-level radiance.

Here, we broke down four popular skincare TLC splurges for you to consider before your wedding day.

Oxygen Facials

No, it’s not just blowing air on your face with a fan. Dr. Kenneth Howe, a board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City, says oxygen facials have come a long way since their inception. While your skin is treated with oxygen (but FYI, only your lungs can absorb it), these facials have other benefits for your complexion. "They also infuse the skin with 'actives' such as hyaluronic acid, botanical extracts, antioxidants, peptides and/or vitamins," says Dr. Howe. "In fact, the stream of pressurized oxygen is really just a delivery system for these actives."

He says that it should be done three to five days before the ceremony. "An oxygen facial is a great way to prepare for a wedding, as delivering these actives into the inner layers of the skin will leave it maximally soothed and moisturized." These treatments are often around the $300 range, so save up!

LED Facials

You’ve definitely seen pics of celebrities touching their faces with red and blue lights on Instagram. So what does the treatment do? Each light has a different benefit, and blue light is commonly associated with killing bacteria on the surface of your skin, hence why you see it in so many handheld acne products. As for the red light, it works on combating inflammation. The treatment is also said to stimulate collagen production, so there's an anti-aging component. "It is your go-to pick-me-up for a big event like your wedding," says Oksana Shenker, lead esthetician at the Julien Farel Salon in New York City. "Three days in advance is best advised before a wedding or another big engagement." The cost of this treatment really depends on your location, but we’ve seen them for around $150-300.

Microdermabrasion

Not happy with the scrub in your shower? Talk to your derm about this treatment to see if it’s a good fit for your skin type. "Microdermabrasion is like a vacuum for your skin,” explains Shenker. "It gives the ultimate exfoliation and is geared towards delays wrinkles and eliminating the blackheads that form."

It also has the potential to reduce the appearance of dark spots or changes in pigmentation.

"For best results before your wedding, allow at least one week in advance, as some skin can bruise lightly if a person's skin is thin," she says. At the Julien Farel Salon, this will cost you about $80.

Dermaplaning

"Dermaplaning is an exfoliation treatment in which a surgical blade is used to carefully remove dead cells from the surface of the skin,” says Dr. Howe. "When done properly, it is a highly thorough form of exfoliation. It also has the added benefit of removing any hair from the treated area, as well."

However, this is definitely not something you want to do directly leading up to the wedding, as it can make you red for up for a few days. "Individuals with sensitive skin are more vulnerable to this reaction," he notes. "I always advise brides to have at least one 'test run’ dermaplaning a couple of months before the wedding—that way they will know how their skin reacts to the treatment."

And not all skin types are ideal for it. Shenker says that it should not be performed on skin that’s prone to acne or rosacea. "Again, this is the perfect service to be done a few days in advance for any big event. Your skin will be refreshed, smooth, and rejuvenated," she says.