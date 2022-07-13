Beauty Skincare According to 62-Year-Olds, This $20 Exfoliating Cleanser Rivals a Professional Face Peel And 50-year-olds “can’t live without” it. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images It's not often you find a cleanser that makes a profound difference, but according to the masses of great reviews for Botanic Tree's Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser, you wouldn't know it. Amazon's second best-selling face wash has earned over 12,000 five-star ratings, since users say the exceptionally gentle formula delivers "noticeable smoothness." And today, in outright shocking news, it's on sale for Prime members. Reading through the reviews, people have proclaimed that they're "impressed" by the overnight results on their skin's clarity, and like bees to a flower, multiple self-described estheticians have awarded the cleanser a glowing review. Per a 40-year-old, the combination of glycolic acid with emollients and a mild physical exfoliant refined their fine lines to "almost nothing;" a 62-year-old, meanwhile, said the effects rivaled a "professional face peel." If you're at all familiar with skincare, you've probably seen glycolic acid products; the alpha hydroxy acid is behind likewise hits like Pixi's Glow Tonic and The Ordinary's exfoliant. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously told InStyle, glycolic acid helps to speed skin renewal and turnover. "It has also been shown to encourage new collagen growth and improve skin texture and fine lines, particularly at higher concentrations." Courtesy Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com People who've used the cleanser describe their skin in the aftermath as exaggeratedly smooth, the difference visible in three washes. For the price, one 50-year-old deemed it a "huge hit;" another said they now "can't live without" the radiance the wash provides. As a last person wrote, the Botanic Tree cleanser's consequences for pores keeps them coming back to the product — as does being taken for someone 10 years younger. If you'd like to try the brand's much-loved Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser, get it while it's on sale for $20 for Prime members. Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: The Viral Hairspray Behind J.Lo's Glassy Locks Is Still 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart Amazon Just Added More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight — Up to 73% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit