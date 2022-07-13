According to 62-Year-Olds, This $20 Exfoliating Cleanser Rivals a Professional Face Peel

It's not often you find a cleanser that makes a profound difference, but according to the masses of great reviews for Botanic Tree's Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser, you wouldn't know it. Amazon's second best-selling face wash has earned over 12,000 five-star ratings, since users say the exceptionally gentle formula delivers "noticeable smoothness." And today, in outright shocking news, it's on sale for Prime members.

Reading through the reviews, people have proclaimed that they're "impressed" by the overnight results on their skin's clarity, and like bees to a flower, multiple self-described estheticians have awarded the cleanser a glowing review. Per a 40-year-old, the combination of glycolic acid with emollients and a mild physical exfoliant refined their fine lines to "almost nothing;" a 62-year-old, meanwhile, said the effects rivaled a "professional face peel."

If you're at all familiar with skincare, you've probably seen glycolic acid products; the alpha hydroxy acid is behind likewise hits like Pixi's Glow Tonic and The Ordinary's exfoliant. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously told InStyle, glycolic acid helps to speed skin renewal and turnover. "It has also been shown to encourage new collagen growth and improve skin texture and fine lines, particularly at higher concentrations."

People who've used the cleanser describe their skin in the aftermath as exaggeratedly smooth, the difference visible in three washes. For the price, one 50-year-old deemed it a "huge hit;" another said they now "can't live without" the radiance the wash provides. As a last person wrote, the Botanic Tree cleanser's consequences for pores keeps them coming back to the product — as does being taken for someone 10 years younger.

If you'd like to try the brand's much-loved Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser, get it while it's on sale for $20 for Prime members.