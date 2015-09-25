The Easiest Way to Make Your Boobs Look Prettier (AKA No More Pesky Veins)

Boobs are a wonderful asset. They look lovely in a low-cut neckline and add a little zsa zsa zsu to any outfit. But, as a woman who has carted large breasts around her entire life, they also come with a few issues. Am I right, ladies?

There's the whole buttoning your blouse matter (as in, the buttons leave a gaping hole around your chest for all to see), the ever-present "my eyes are up here" conversation, and a general problem with finding bathing suits that fit properly. But I digress. The newest issue making it's way into my consciousness is prominent breast veins. It's a vanity problem, of course, but something that can cause insecurity just the same.

I spoke with Dr. Luis Navarro of The Vein Treatment Center about my woes and he gave some insightful information on what causes noticeable veins, ways to prevent them, and how to treat them once they've popped up. This way, I can go back to loving my chest in all its glory.

RELATED: The Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs

Navarro explained, "There are several reasons as to why veins appear in the breasts. First off, genetics can play a big role. Even at a young age some girls will notice pronounced veins on their chest during puberty." He went on, "Breast augmentation procedures can also cause veins to appear on the surface of the skin. When getting a breast procedure done, the skin is forced to stretch and thin out, which is why these blue veins show through. Natural breast growth or high fat gain or loss can also have this same effect of altering the skin in the chest area causing these veins to pop through.

Another big cause of breast veins is pregnancy. "When pregnant, a female's breasts not only tend to swell but hormones are constantly shifting as well, altering many things with the body. Veins appearing in the breasts could also be connected to a larger underlying problem, such as venous and blood blockages. As a precaution, you should always consult with a doctor if you notice the development (or changing) of veins in your breast area," said Navarro.

Now, I'm not suggesting that if you suffer from this predicament that you should seek treatment. But, I'm a big proponent in doing whatever makes you feel good. Which brings me to my next point: getting rid of them. According to Navarro, "If you have swollen, large blue veins along your chest area, or if you have varicose veins underneath your boobs and are in pain (or unhappy with the appearance of this), you are a perfect candidate for treatment." Breast veins typically respond very well, however, it's imperative that you make sure the vein formation is not secondary to other deeper vein problems and/or medical issues. If there is no larger issue present and you just want the appearance of those pesky veins to disappear, you can get a Sclerotherapy procedure. Navarro describes, "This procedure involves injecting a solution into the vein with a tiny needle. This makes the vein collapse and the body then goes on to absorb it. Treatments involve one or more sessions depending on the severity of the veins, and there is no recovery time. It is a quick, safe procedure."

RELATED: The 4 Products That Kylie Jenner Is Currently Obsessing Over

Because I'm wildly afraid of needles (I know, I'm a baby) I wondered if there were any at-home treatments so I could skip the injection. But, alas, it's hard to ensure a positive outcome without professional treatment. However, Navarro offers, "one can possibly slow the onset and/or minimize the appearance of these veins by maintaining a lifestyle that involves exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, eating the right foods, and so on. Also, a sturdy bra (not too tight, you don't want to restrict blood flow) may help in comfortably suppressing the veins, avoiding swelling and making them appear smaller. Larger breasts, without the support of a fitted bra, may weigh down your skin and cause the veins in this area to swell."

If you're interested in an all natural DIY, try apple cider vinegar. It's rumored to be helpful in reducing the appearance of varicose veins in general. "You can try soaking a cloth in apple cider vinegar and applying it to the area where the veins have surfaced for 30 minutes, twice a day. This will get rid of the veins completely like a professional treatment will, but it may help in the overall appearance," Navarro explained.