The Body Shop Wants to End Animal Testing for Good

Back in 1989, The Body Shop led the cruelty-free beauty movement by being the very first global cosmetics company to campaign against animal testing. Then, the brand made another leading move in 1997 by being the first company to land the Leaping Bunny logo—the international cruelty-free stamp of approval you've now seen on countless bottles, tubes, and mini tubs.

Today, the brand is continuing the crusade with a initiative that seeks to end animal testing for good. They've partnered with the non-profit Cruelty Free International to attempt to collect 8 million petition signatures by 2020. By doing so in three years, this will allow them to go to the UN and request an international convention that totally bans and ends animal testing across the world. It's already grabbed the attention and support of celebrities like Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, supermodels like Bar Refaeli, and influencers like Linda Hallberg.

Courtesy The Body Shop

According to the brand, 80 percent of countries (and that includes the U.S.) don't have laws stopping it, so this movement is groundbreaking towards the cause.

Courtesy The Body Shop

Want to team up with The Body Shop? You can sign the petition in one of the brand's 3,000 stores or you can click here to sign it digitally.