Body Marbling Is the Most Hypnotic Beauty Trend

Via @insiderart: Body marbling can turn your skin into a work of art! People lined up to get these cool patterns at the Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn. Beautiful results! #insiderart A video posted by INSIDER (@thisisinsider) on Sep 6, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Festival season may have closed, but you haven't seen the last of its beauty trends. Body marbling picked up a lot of steam in the circuit and people are still talking, with good reason.

Teen Vogue brought the DIY fad to our attention and we instantly fell in love. Marbling is the act of creating mesmerizing acrylic body art without the stress of doing something permanent. The look washes off pretty easily and is just as quick to create. Black Light Visuals initated the trend, bringing vats of water and myriad acrylic paints for festival goers to dip appendages into, creating a "marbled" tattoo effect (think of the marbled manicure tutorials we've seen a lot of, but on a bigger scale).

すごーーい すきーー😳💗 行きたかったイベント画像見てたら お目目が、😍⭐️ 素敵ー！！目がハート😭💗💗 #dirtyworkersstudio #bodyart #bodymarbling #勝手に失礼致します A video posted by Ai Mushiga (@cjd_ai) on Jun 26, 2016 at 2:28am PDT

Essentially how it works is buckets of salt water are mixed with floaty layers of paint. When you dip, say, an arm into the bucket the salt water helps adhere the paint to your body. It's then suggested you put the same arm into water again to make sure the color doesn't end up staining your clothes (which could make any beauty trend die real quick).

Since no two "designs" could really end up being alike, it's a fun way to express yourself without ever having the same look more than once. And the results are all kinds of trippy.