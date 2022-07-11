Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks

Of all the beauty deals you have seen and will continue to see through Amazon Prime Day season, skin and body care tools are probably the smartest items to spend your money on. Things like microcurrent and LED devices cost hundreds of dollars, so a big sale is the perfect time to finally purchase the one you've been eyeing. Save yourself the sifting, though, because I have found the body care device deal that deserves your attention: Braun's Epilator Silk Epil 5, which is discounted by 29 percent.

Epilating is somewhere in between shaving and home laser hair removal; it's an electrical device with small tweezers on a rotating cylinder that plucks hair and removes it from the root rather than mere surface-level hair removal. The Braun Silk Epil 5 is approved by a team of rigorous InStyle testers, and it has over 1,500 five-star Amazon ratings.

A simple search on Amazon for a face epilator will bring up over 1,000 options, so what makes this one specifically worth your money? First of all, it comes with interchangeable heads that make it a four-in-one exfoliator, razor, trimmer, and epilator. The epilator head itself is especially noteworthy, because it's flexible and thereby better suited for the natural contours of the human body. Also, if the idea of tiny tweezers being so close to your skin freaks you out, Silk Epil 5 was designed with technology that prevents you from pressing too hard.

Several reviewers shared that they switched to the Braun Silk Epil 5 because they were frustrated with having to shave so often. "This epilator has been a game changer for me…the first month, I was using it maybe once every four or five days or so. Now, after having it for a few months, I epilate maybe once every three weeks, because the hair is growing back so slowly," one shopper wrote. "My skin is super soft, I no longer have razor bumps, and I'm noticing that some of my dark spots have even started to lighten up," they added.

As expensive as it is, this four-in-one device that will drastically change the nature of your hair growth is well worth the money. Now is an especially great time to take the plunge since it's on sale.