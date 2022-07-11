Beauty Skincare Body Care Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks They say it eliminates razor bumps, too. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Of all the beauty deals you have seen and will continue to see through Amazon Prime Day season, skin and body care tools are probably the smartest items to spend your money on. Things like microcurrent and LED devices cost hundreds of dollars, so a big sale is the perfect time to finally purchase the one you've been eyeing. Save yourself the sifting, though, because I have found the body care device deal that deserves your attention: Braun's Epilator Silk Epil 5, which is discounted by 29 percent. Epilating is somewhere in between shaving and home laser hair removal; it's an electrical device with small tweezers on a rotating cylinder that plucks hair and removes it from the root rather than mere surface-level hair removal. The Braun Silk Epil 5 is approved by a team of rigorous InStyle testers, and it has over 1,500 five-star Amazon ratings. A simple search on Amazon for a face epilator will bring up over 1,000 options, so what makes this one specifically worth your money? First of all, it comes with interchangeable heads that make it a four-in-one exfoliator, razor, trimmer, and epilator. The epilator head itself is especially noteworthy, because it's flexible and thereby better suited for the natural contours of the human body. Also, if the idea of tiny tweezers being so close to your skin freaks you out, Silk Epil 5 was designed with technology that prevents you from pressing too hard. Courtesy Shop now: $50 (Originally $70); amazon.com Several reviewers shared that they switched to the Braun Silk Epil 5 because they were frustrated with having to shave so often. "This epilator has been a game changer for me…the first month, I was using it maybe once every four or five days or so. Now, after having it for a few months, I epilate maybe once every three weeks, because the hair is growing back so slowly," one shopper wrote. "My skin is super soft, I no longer have razor bumps, and I'm noticing that some of my dark spots have even started to lighten up," they added. As expensive as it is, this four-in-one device that will drastically change the nature of your hair growth is well worth the money. Now is an especially great time to take the plunge since it's on sale. Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals: A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale Marisa Tomei Uses This Mascara to Recreate Young-Looking Eyelashes, and It's $12 Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit