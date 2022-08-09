Beauty Skincare Body Care Shoppers Say This $12 Body Lotion From a Kristin Chenoweth-Approved Brand Makes "Skin Feel Like Silk" Bio-Oil has another hit. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images As long as a skincare product is efficient and does what it says it will, I will take it in any consistency — but this isn't a universal attitude. I have met many people who have a hard stance on this topic. My older sister, for example, will not use an oil skincare product no matter how much I rave about it. If you are one of these oil-averse people, you have likely avoided Bio-Oil, regardless of its ever-growing celebrity fan base, including the likes of Kristin Chenoweth and Meghan Markle. Last spring, however, Bio-Oil remedied the situation with the launch of its new Body Lotion. Bio-Oil Body Lotion is a lightweight formula that shares many of the key ingredients found in the brand's best-selling oil such as shea for skin barrier health, jojoba seed for anti-aging and inflammation, and calendula for reducing the appearance of dark spots. The formula is a thin, lightweight consistency that hydrates skin while evening out complexion and boosting firmness. Courtesy Shop now: $12 (Originally $15); amazon.com Searching for a lightweight, summer-appropriate option for their "very dry skin," one shopper said they went through a few options to no avail until they came across Bio-Oil's new lotion. "It's luxurious… It melts once applied so a somewhat small bottle goes a long way. It absorbs in a few minutes and my skin feels like silk." Another shopper, who claims to be a chemist, said the thin, almost watery lotion lives up to their rigorous standards. "Bio-Oil Body Lotion goes on beautifully, silky, powdery, and velvety… It's surprising how cushiony it makes your skin." Less like a thick cream and more like a watery serum, the innovative consistency is mentioned by most of the reviewers. Many of them found it surprising how "extremely hydrating," and fast absorbing it was, with a bonus of leaving an ″amazing″ glow-y finish. Like Bio-Oil's original Skincare Oil, Bio-Oil Body Lotion delivers substantial hydration at an affordable price. Head to Amazon to give your skin the lightweight moisture it needs. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit