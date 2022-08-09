Shoppers Say This $12 Body Lotion From a Kristin Chenoweth-Approved Brand Makes "Skin Feel Like Silk"

As long as a skincare product is efficient and does what it says it will, I will take it in any consistency — but this isn't a universal attitude. I have met many people who have a hard stance on this topic. My older sister, for example, will not use an oil skincare product no matter how much I rave about it.

If you are one of these oil-averse people, you have likely avoided Bio-Oil, regardless of its ever-growing celebrity fan base, including the likes of Kristin Chenoweth and Meghan Markle. Last spring, however, Bio-Oil remedied the situation with the launch of its new Body Lotion.

Bio-Oil Body Lotion is a lightweight formula that shares many of the key ingredients found in the brand's best-selling oil such as shea for skin barrier health, jojoba seed for anti-aging and inflammation, and calendula for reducing the appearance of dark spots. The formula is a thin, lightweight consistency that hydrates skin while evening out complexion and boosting firmness.

Searching for a lightweight, summer-appropriate option for their "very dry skin," one shopper said they went through a few options to no avail until they came across Bio-Oil's new lotion. "It's luxurious… It melts once applied so a somewhat small bottle goes a long way. It absorbs in a few minutes and my skin feels like silk."

Another shopper, who claims to be a chemist, said the thin, almost watery lotion lives up to their rigorous standards. "Bio-Oil Body Lotion goes on beautifully, silky, powdery, and velvety… It's surprising how cushiony it makes your skin."

Less like a thick cream and more like a watery serum, the innovative consistency is mentioned by most of the reviewers. Many of them found it surprising how "extremely hydrating," and fast absorbing it was, with a bonus of leaving an ″amazing″ glow-y finish.

Like Bio-Oil's original Skincare Oil, Bio-Oil Body Lotion delivers substantial hydration at an affordable price. Head to Amazon to give your skin the lightweight moisture it needs.