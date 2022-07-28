Here Are the 20 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Concern

From splurge-worthy formulas to the best body wash on Amazon, these are the best body washes.

With hundreds of body washes to choose from, we put our detective caps on to find the best body washes for every skin type, concern, and standard. We researched dozens of formulations and vetted products for their quality, packaging, efficacy, and more. Nécessaire The Body Wash - With Niacinamide earned an esteemed spot on our list because of its many skin benefits, plus fragrance and fragrance-free options.

Body wash is one of those skincare products that can so easily get overlooked. But the reality is it's actually one of the most important products in our shower caddy — after all, it's not just about glowing skin, it's about good hygiene, too. And, similar to face washes, you don't want to use just any ole cleanser, you want something that is specifically formulated for your concerns, be it backne, dry skin, sensitivity, or Keratosis Pilaris.

Best Overall: Nécessaire The Body Wash With Niacinamide Courtesy View at Sephora ($25) Also available at Nordstrom and Amazon What We Love: This body wash is compatible with most skin types, the packaging is made from recycled materials, and it clarifies the skin without over-drying. What We Don't Love: The consistency is thin. Our top pick for the best body washes is Nécessaire The Body Wash With Niacinamide. This body wash does it all: It hydrates the skin while also balancing, is fragrance-free for sensitive skin types (but, it also comes in scented for those who prefer it), and the added niacinamide refreshes, nourishes, and promotes a healthier skin barrier. For us, it's only downside is the thin consistency, which we recognize some might actually love. Size: 8.4 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Moisturizing, balancing

Best Value: Dove Beauty Deep Moisture Hydrating Body Wash Courtesy View at Target ($7) What We Love: This formula nourishes as it cleanses. What We Don't Love: It might not be good for super sensitive skin types. The price on this pick is hard to beat. Dove products contain one quarter moisturizer in every formula, meaning it keeps skin feeling soft and hydrated with every shower — even before putting on lotion. It also won't strip your skin of its good bacteria to maintain a healthy microbiome. Plus, the formula is 98% biodegradable and packaged in a 100% recycled plastic bottle. Size: 22 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Calming, hydrating

Best Splurge: Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser Courtesy View at Bergdorf Goodman ($47) Also available at Aesop What We Love: It smells amazing, provides a deep cleanse, and is sustainably formulated. What We Don't Love: The formula doesn't lather very much. If you're looking to splurge, there is nothing more divine than this body cleanser from Aesop. Albeit pricey, it's worth every penny for its scent, cleansing ability, and sustainable formula. It's also deeply clarifying, which is great for oily skin types. It also comes in a travel size so you can try it out before making a full investment. And if you love it as much as us, you can purchase a refill, which ups the ante on eco-friendly. Size: 16.9 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Clarifying

Best Scent: Salt & Stone Antioxidant Body Wash Courtesy View at Salt and Stone ($36) Also available at Violet Grey What We Love: The scent is incredible, the formula is rich in antioxidants, and it is a sustainable product. What We Don't Love: It's definitely on the pricier side. This editor-approved body wash is a must-have for its potent scent. "It's pricey and very much a luxury item to me, but the bergamot and eucalyptus scent is so good," says InStyle Senior Social Media Editor Danielle Fox of the must-try body wash. While it's on this list for its scent, the formula is also powerful at protecting the skin and promoting a healthier, more youthful-looking body complexion with its antioxidant-rich makeup. Size: 15.2 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Hydrating

Best for Dry Skin: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream Courtesy View at Sephora ($26) Also available at Sol de Janeiro What We Love: It's available in three sizes (including a travel size bottle), has a rich and creamy formula, and it effectively moisturizes the skin. What We Don't Love: It doesn't lather well. Before you moisturize with the cult favorite Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, freshen up with this luxurious moisturizing shower cream. Those who like a lot of lather might not love this one but, trust us when we say it works wonders on our dry skin. The formula includes coconut oil, Cupuaçu Butter, and Açaí Oil and gives the skin a burst of nourishment, effectively moisturizing and softening the complexion. Size: 13 ounces, 3 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Nourishing

Best for Oily Skin: Lumin Advanced Clarifying Body Wash Courtesy View at Lumin ($13) Also available at Amazon What We Love: It's great at targeting breakouts effectively. What We Don't Love: It is scented, so not a great match for sensitive skin types. This body wash is technically from a men's skincare line, but we found it to be the best of the best for oily skin. The clarifying wash targets breakouts, balances the complexion, and purifies while also providing the right amount of nourishment for oily skin types. The only thing we don't love is that it is scented, so it's not as safe to use for sensitive skin types. Size: 9.3 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Clarifying

Best for Sensitive Skin: Saltair Fragrance-Free Body Wash Courtesy View at Saltair ($12) What We Love: The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and has an excellent price point for the luxe formula. What We Don't Love: While it is added fragrance-free, the blend does contain coconut water, which has a distinct scent. For the best body wash for sensitive skin, look no further. We're obsessed with all of Saltair's body washes, created by model Iskra Lawrence, but the fragrance-free formula is our top pick. The body wash boasts eco-friendly aluminum packaging, is formulated for all skin types, and features soothing and nourishing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Size: 17 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Hydrating

Best for Acne: Nola Skin Essentials Baddie Cleanse Courtesy View at Nola Skin Essentials ($23) What We Love: It's formulated with glycolic acid, white willow bark, and lactic acid, which all work effectively to combat acne. What We Don't Love: The size is super small. Backne is one of the peskiest skincare woes, but it's totally manageable with this body wash from Nola. We love it because it is formulated with important ingredients that combat acne, including glycolic acid, white willow bark, and lactic acid. And, in addition to effectively targeting blemishes, it also protects against environmental aggressors and has a softening effect on the skin. We just wish it was double the size, as 4 ounces is small for body wash. Size: 4 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Acne-fighting

Best Clean: Juniper Ridge Desert Cedar Body Wash Courtesy View at Amazon ($12) Also available at Juniper Ridge What We Love: It's 100 percent plant-based and can double as hand soap. What We Don't Love: The included essential oils aren't great sensitive skin. For a clean beauty body wash that actually works, we love the Desert Cedar Body Wash from Juniper Ridge. The 100 percent plant-based formula smells amazing and, more importantly, cleanses and nourishes the skin without harsh chemicals. Oh, and it doubles as hand soap, which we love. The only thing we'd change? It includes essential oils, which give the wash its fragrance, so it can't be used universally amongst skin types. Size: 8 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Nourishing

Best for Mature Skin: Esker Firming Body Wash Courtesy View at Bergdorf Goodman ($28) Also available at Esker What We Love: The bottle is made out of recycled materials and is free of artificial fragrance. What We Don't Love: It is made with essential oils, which can be irritating to some skin types. If you want a body wash that works as well as your anti-aging face wash, this is it. This Esker body wash features a formula made to firm (hence the name) and repair the skin for a smoother, more youthful-looking glow. And while technically free of fragrance, it is made with essential oils, which some might have a sensitivity to. Size: 8.5 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Firming

Most Versatile: Athena Club La Creme de la Creme Courtesy View at Athena Club ($16) What We Love: It's an effective shaving cream replacement and the skin feels ultra-smooth post-rinse. What We Don't Love: It has a strong scent. Stop using any ole soap to shave your legs and start using a product that is actually versatile enough to cleanse the body and provide a protective barrier between skin and razor. This creamy body wash from Athena Club smoothes and nourishes the skin while cleansing, plus is thick enough to double as a shaving cream by providing glide to strokes, which helps prevent razor burn. Size: 11.5 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Moisturizing

Best Bar Soap: Le Labo Santal 33 Scented Body Bar Courtesy View at Le Labo ($52) What We Love: The scent is divine and it uses sustainable palm oil. What We Don't Love: The luxury price tag. If you prefer a bar of soap, the Le Labo Santal 33 Scented Body Bar is our favorite for shower rinses. The scent alone makes this soap worth it for us but, in addition to its invigorating and luxurious scent, this bar body wash is formulated with ingredients such as olive oil extract and vitamin E to deeply soften and nourish the skin while giving its barrier a dose of protective antioxidants. Size: 8 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Moisturizing

Best Vegan: Acure Energizing Body Wash Courtesy View at Amazon ($10) Also available at Acure What We Love: The body wash is deeply moisturizing and you only need a little bit of product for an effective cleanse. What We Don't Love: It is not fragrance-free, so it can irritate some sensitive skin types. The Acure Energizing Body Wash is our favorite vegan body wash because, in addition to being cruelty-free, its formula is also considered clean. Additionally, we love the consistency of this body wash and the way it leaves skin feeling ultra-nourished and deeply hydrated. While we wish it were fragrance-free for those with sensitive skin types, we do love the smell of this citrus and melon formula. Size: 8 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Moisturizing

Best for Eczema: Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream Body Wash Courtesy View on Amazon ($10) Also available at Bed Bath and Beyond What We Love: The body wash relieves itchiness and also works well for acne-prone skin. What We Don't Love: It doesn't foam up well. Those with eczema know how important product choice is and if you're looking for the best body wash for eczema, the Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream Body Wash is the only one you need to consider. This deeply moisturizing formula is designed to relieve itchiness and soothe the side effects of eczema. On top of that, it can also be a great — and budget — alternative for an acne-reducing body wash. Size: 13.5 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Nourishing and soothing for eczema

Best on Amazon: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash Courtesy View at Amazon ($8) Also available at Target What We Love: It is effective at nourishing dry skin and it costs less than $10. What We Don't Love: It's not ideal for oily skin. Shopping for a body wash on Amazon? Our top pick is the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash. The drugstore classic is not just a great value, it also boasts a high-quality formulation that nourishes the skin. It also has a lighter scent that is more compatible with sensitive skin. It's only flaw is, because of how moisturizing it is, it's not a one-size-fits-all body wash as the hydrating ingredients might clash with oily skin. Size: 8 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Moisturizing

Best Unisex: Native Eucalyptus and Mint Body Wash Courtesy View at Target ($13) Also available at Native What We Love: This is a great value for the size and quality. What We Don't Love: It's not sensitive skin-friendly. Our top pick for the best unisex body wash is, without a doubt, this Native Eucalyptus and Mint Body Wash. Trust us: every member of your household will be reaching for this bottle. Lucky for you, the price is reasonable for its large size, so your budget won't mind either. On top of that, the formula is clean with nourishing ingredients, such as coconut oil to soften and moisturize the skin, while providing a deep cleanse all over. Size: 36 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Moisturizing

Best Sustainable: Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Courtesy View at Credo ($12) Also available at Bathing Culture What We Love: The soap is biodegradable, the bottle is made from recycled plastic, and you can refill it. What We Don't Love: The scent is a little on the strong side. When it comes to a sustainable body wash, you want something that is eco-friendly from formula to packaging and beyond. Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash is exactly that. The formula is biodegradable and comes in a bottle made from recycled plastic that can be refilled. But, in addition to meeting our highest sustainable standards, it's actually a fantastic body wash that refreshes the skin with hydrating ingredients such as aloe vera and sunflower seed oil. If we were being picky — and we are — the only thing we don't entirely love about this body wash is the scent, as it's a little too earthy for us. Size: 8 ounces, 16 ounces | Fragrance-free: No| Benefits: Hydrating

Best Oil Wash: Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash Courtesy View at Glossier ($18) What We Love: The baby-fresh scent and how well it softens the skin. What We Don't Love: The fragrance is strong, so it might irritate those with sensitive skin and sense of smell. We know all about oil cleansers from our face routine, but they're a body thing, too. This one from Glossier has a sudsy yet smooth consistency when in contact with water, which helps to not only lift away grime and debris but also soften the surface of the skin. But, what really stands out is the fact that it's gynecologist tested, so you don't have to worry about its effects down there (but remember outside, not inside). It also has an incredible baby-fresh scent, however, some claim it's a little too strong. Size: 8.4 ounces | Fragrance-free: No | Benefits: Purifying

Best Cream-Based Formula: Drunk Elephant Kamili™ Cream Body Cleanser Courtesy View at Sephora ($44) Also available at Drunk Elephant What We Love: The formula's creamy texture is out of this world. What We Don't Love: It doesn't lather as well as others on this list. The Drunk Elephant Kamili™ Cream Body Cleanser goes on like butter, making it a clear must for this category. Aside from the rich and creamy formula texture, we also love it for its ingredient lineup, which includes passion fruit oil to soothe, an amino acid blend that provides deep moisture, and Sacha Inchi seed oil, which is great for irritated skin. It's also free of fragrance and essential oils, making it more compatible with sensitive skin. Size: 8 ounces | Fragrance-free: Yes | Benefits: Moisturizing