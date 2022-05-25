Body Care

Most Recent

Kim Cattrall Is Living Her Best Life, Thank You Very Much
"I don't ever want to be in a situation, even for an hour, where I'm not really enjoying myself."
The Body Oil That Users Say Makes "Aging Skin Look Alive" Was Behind Hilary Duff's Nude Cover Shoot Glow
The shimmery Sol de Janeiro oil is packed with fatty acids and antioxidants.
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I Finally Found a Bronzer I Actually Like
Chanel has done the impossible.
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Exfoliating Lotion Reduces Their "Sagging, Crepey" Skin
"No more arm wings."
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I'm Blown Away by This New Buttery Smooth Concealer
I didn't believe in concealer until I tried this just-launched formula.
The Best Skincare Products and Treatments of 2022
For every type, tone, and texture.
More Body Care

The Best Natural Deodorants to Stay Smelling Fresh All Day
We like Kopari natural deodorant because of its coconut scent and odor control.
This Dermatologist-Approved Body Scrub Makes My Keratosis-Riddled Skin Feel as Smooth as a Seal
13,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.
This CBD Body Butter Immediately Relaxes Tense Muscles — and Smells Like the Fanciest Spa in the Land
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well
The Butt Scrub That Makes Skin "Feel Like Butter" Is on Sale — Alongside Other Celeb-Loved Products
Travis Barker's Self-Care Routine Involves Kourtney Kardashian and His New CBD Bath Bombs
This New Retinol Lotion Fades Body Acne Scars and Makes Skin "Feel Like Velvet," Shoppers Say

Some even saw results “within a week.”

All Body Care

Hear Me Out, the Controversial Body Glitter Trend Can Actually Be Grown Up and Sophisticated
This Moisturizing Japanese Face Spray Has Sold Out Multiple Times — and It's Finally Available in the U.S.
Diptyque's Signature Do Son Family Just Launched a Super-Luxe Limited Edition Collection
Hanahana Celebrates Its 5-Year Anniversary With Yet Another Way to Honor Yourself
This $400 Microcurrent Device Drastically Reduces My Cellulite In Just A Few Sessions
This French Body Oil Keeps My Skin Soft and Nourished Year-Round
This Body Butter Instantly Gives Me a Glistening Glow That Actually Lasts All Day
This $7 Bathroom Gadget Is My Secret to Taking Luxurious Baths at Home
This New Body Care Brand Reduces Ocean and Landfill Waste
I'm a Skincare Snob, and I Was Shocked at How Much I Loved This Celebrity-Adored Brand's Body Oil
You Can Now Slather Kate Somerville's Best-Selling Facial Product on Your Entire Body
This Skin-Softening Bath Oil Makes Me Feel Like I Live in Gwyneth Paltrow's Basement Spa
Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting
Why You Should Start Using Retinol From the Neck Down
Barbie Ferreira Gets Candid About the Illusion of Confidence and "Toxic" Body Positivity Culture
This Body Oil From an Oprah-Approved Brand Gives Me Baby-Soft Skin
Shoppers Call This Firming Lotion the "Birkin of Body Cream," and We've Got an Exclusive Code
Dua Lipa Offered a Peek at Her Lacy Underwear and Gucci Body Chain
This Scrub Works Double Duty By Exfoliating My Legs and Eliminating Dandruff, Plus It Smells Amazing
Shoppers Say This Viral Exfoliant Is "Magic" for Dry Skin and "Lasts Forever"
This Retinol Cream Lifts Sagging Arms, Butts, Thighs, and Love Handles Almost Instantly
This Lotion Is The Only Thing That Helps My Dry, Cracked Hands During Winter
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Took a Bath Wearing Nothing But Matching Toe Nail Polish
Lili Reinhart Opened Up About Her Struggle with "Severe" Body Image Issues
Soft Services' Buffing Bar Has Changed My Mind About Bar Soap
