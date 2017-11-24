These 8 Body Balms will Winter-Proof Your Skin

Winter can already be depressing thanks to polar vortexes and sunlight shortage. Throw dry, red skin into the mix and the days between now and spring seem pretty bleak. However, a soothing body balm can ease some of the struggle and irritation that your complexion is putting you through. Thicker than your average lotion, these rich salves absorb quicker than the econo-bottle of lotion that’s been in your bathroom since you moved in, and don’t leave any greasy residue behind that keeps you from getting dressed and arriving anywhere on time throughout the entire season.

Here, we’ve rounded up our eight favorite hydrators.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Kopari Coconut Balm 

If you're like us, your love affair with coconut oil shows no signs of waning.The beauty wunderkind is the powerhouse ingredient in this balm along with a few other helpful moisturizers like shea concentrate, beeswax, aloe vera, and cocoa seed butter. 

Kopari $32
2 of 8 Courtesy

Make Beauty Marine Salve 

This skin quencher truly does it all. Along with repairing your cracked lips, hands, and face, this mix of oils, butters, and algae also protects skin against pollution, heavy metals, and free radicals. 

MAKE Beauty $12
3 of 8 Courtesy

Pai Skincare Head To Toe Hero Buriti Balm

Crafted from all-natural oils and plant-based ingredients, this gentle salve is a pro at calming aggravated skin. 

Pai $30
4 of 8 Courtesy

Province Apothecary Hydrating Rescue Balm

Warm this thick balm up in your hands and massage it on flaky spots to let it work its magic. This all-natural option owes its hydrating powress to a blend of calendula flowers, rosehip oil, sea buckthorn oil, and vitamin E. 

Province Apothecary $26
5 of 8 Courtesy

Kiehl's Centella Recovery Skin Salve 

We love that Kiehl's balm goes easy on the most tempermental of complexions, but still gets the job of hydrating parched skin done. 

Kiehl's $43
6 of 8 Courtesy

Clary Collection Clary Balm

Proof that good things come in small packages: A tin of a small batch skin-saver loaded with lavender, calendula, chamomile, and olive oil. Stash these chic compact pots in your pocket or purse to sooth your sad winter skin on the go. 

Clary Collection $21/$16 each
7 of 8 Courtesy

Pommade Divine Nature's Remedy Balm 

The name says it all: This jojoba seed-enriched formula makes irritated skin feel divine from head-to-toe.

Pommade Divine $35
8 of 8 Courtesy

Aesop Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm 

Think of Aesop's tube as the post-shower equivalent of after-dinner dessert. Skin-smoothing benefits aside, its sandalwood, vanilla, and tangerine cocktail will turn your skincare routine into an aromatic experience. 

Aesop $35

