Bobbi Brown Has a Surprising Answer to Your Worst Pore Problems

Sometimes the hardest part about fixing a skin issue life dealt you, whether it’s breakouts, dryness, dullness, or anything in-between, is finding the miracle product to make the problem disappear. And I know I’m not alone when I say that when I’m in a crisis blackhead situation, I want the answer written as straightforward as possible on the front of the bottle. That’s exactly what drew me to Bobbi Brown’s new oil remedy series—you know, the fact that “remedy” is literally written out on the label.

Trying it? Well, that was a no brainer because the pores on my nose were clogged past my comfort level, I was oily on my T-zone, and my skin was just getting weird. Stressing about it was not helping, and the desperation for a clear and glowing face hit an all-time high. That’s when I grabbed the Bobbi Brown Remedies Skin Clarifier Pore and Oil Control ($45; nordstrom.com).

Even though as a beauty editor I know oils can be a good thing for oily skin, especially if you’re stripping your skin and then your body tries to overcompensate, I still have my moments of hesitance.

But the cool thing about this formula is that it’s made with a blend of rosehip (also bada** in the anti-aging department), manuka, and sea buckthorn oils to help regulate the production of your oil, so your skin has just the right amount of moisture without going haywire. But it’s not just about figuring out the balance. It’s also made with acne-fighter superstar salicylic acid to clear out your pores from the gunk that causes zits and exfoliate.

It’s recommended to apply 2-3 drops on your face after cleansing daily (so for me that would be morning and night), but I’ve just been incorporating it only in the evening for a little over a week and a half. It’s incredibly light and absorbs in seconds and your face looks glowy, but not overly oil-slicked or shiny. Definitely less shiny than what you’d look like after applying your nighttime facial oil.

Then, you’re meant to continue with your skincare routine. It’s also light enough that I felt like I could still apply a moisturizer and a liquid foundation a few minutes later.

According to the brand's study, 90 percent of those who tried it felt like they had more balanced skin four weeks later, while 88 percent saw an improvement in the appearance of their clogged pores.

I can’t vouch for those numbers because, well, it hasn’t been four weeks. However, I can already see a difference with the balance of my skin oils in my T-zone and the pores on my chin are definitely clearing up. Considering I think most of my skin issues in the past few weeks were due to stripping my face after breaking out, causing a never-ending cycle of increased oil production, zits and aggregation, this remedy is definitely proving to be the one I’ve been looking for so far.

