Why You Should Add Blue Tansy Oil to Your Beauty Routine, Stat

herbivorebotanicals/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Jul 23, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Lately, skincare products have been feeling blue. Aquamarine balms, oils, and scrubs can attribute their cool hues to one all-star ingredient: blue tansy oil. The oil is derived from the blue tansy flower, known for its antibacterial, antihistamine, and anti-inflammatory nature. Not to mention, the ingredient has an intoxicating scent that’s guaranteed to make an impression. To put in plain terms: It’s a powerful ingredient that calms red, irritated skin and —thanks to its aromatherapy qualities—your mind. Read on for six ways to add your new favorite essential oil to your skincare routine stat. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil 

Go blue, go clear: This ocean water blue facial oil gets its color courtesy of blue tansy oil, which works to keep complexions calm and cool. The clarifying formula also contains jojoba oil and jasmine oil to maintain moisture and firmness. 

Herbivore $72 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm 

Help your complexion reach peak zen by cleansing away the day's dirt, makeup, and grime with Sunday Riley's cleansing balm. Its cocktail of blue tansy, chamomile, and sweet orange leaves skin perfectly clean without any irritation or stripping it of its natural oils. 

Sunday Riley $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

La Bella Figuria Découverte Under Eye Repair Serum 

The cure-all for tired, puffy eyes lies in a few drops of La Bella Figura's serum. The magic of green coffee bean plus blue tansy and rosehip seed oils, deflates and reenergizes the area so you appear well-rested.

$115 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Kahina Giving Beauty Lip & Face Balm 

Dap on a velvety lip balm packed with blue tansy, shea butter, and coconut oil for your soft and smoothest lips yet. 

$44 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

May Lindstrom Blue Cocoon

Consider this balm a comforting cocoon for your complexion. Its calming blue tansy base along with lavender and geranium rose essential oils, soothes irritated, inflamed skin. 

$160 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Herbivore Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask

Meet the mask you'll always reach for: The combination of blue tansy, willow bark, and fruit enzymes gently exfoliates and soothes aggravated skin. 

Herbivore $48 SHOP NOW

