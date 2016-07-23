Why You Should Add Blue Tansy Oil to Your Beauty Routine, Stat

Lately, skincare products have been feeling blue. Aquamarine balms, oils, and scrubs can attribute their cool hues to one all-star ingredient: blue tansy oil. The oil is derived from the blue tansy flower, known for its antibacterial, antihistamine, and anti-inflammatory nature. Not to mention, the ingredient has an intoxicating scent that’s guaranteed to make an impression. To put in plain terms: It’s a powerful ingredient that calms red, irritated skin and —thanks to its aromatherapy qualities—your mind. Read on for six ways to add your new favorite essential oil to your skincare routine stat.