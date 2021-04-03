Amazon Shoppers Say This Collagen Cream Is the ‘Fountain of Youth’ — and It’s on Sale for $14
The Fountain of Youth is a long-standing legend surrounding a mythical spring that is capable of restoring youth to humans of all ages. Though you can certainly try your hand at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, Florida, the closest many of us will come to getting young again is through the use of anti-aging skincare. And according to thousands of people, one wrinkle-smoothing cream provides results just short of magic.
The Bloommy Collagen and Retinol Anti-Aging Cream has three key ingredients that effectively diminish age lines, age spots, crow's feet, and a sagging "turkey neck." Collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and retinol band together to provide a lifting and firming effect on mature skin. Though retinoids can often be irritating, the formula is backed by nourishing coconut and jojoba oils that soften the retinol delivery.
The shopper-loved cream typically costs $22 per jar, but a special sale has just arrived, bringing it down to only $14 — just make sure to activate the on-page coupon before checkout.
Shop now: $14 (Originally $22); amazon.com
One reviewer claims the lightweight cream has "shaved years off their face" despite being "80 years young." Another wrote that their skin was "smooth and tighter in five minutes" after their first application. Other dedicated users have noticed drastic differences when it comes to large pores, deep-set wrinkles, and dryness.
"This moisturizer is awesome! Right from opening it up, I was pleased," wrote one shopper. "The pump that dispenses just the right amount… The product doesn't feel greasy or watery, and the smell isn't unpleasant or overpowering. You can feel it working almost right away. I could feel the tightness just a couple minutes after I used it. This is an absolute re-order for me, and I would completely recommend it to anyone I know that is looking."
"I've spent hundreds of dollars in the doctor's office and on products with no success until now," said another. "This cream absorbs easily into my skin. I can feel and see it plump. No breakouts from this cream. I've been using it for over a month and have noticed less lines around my eyes. I love the little pump that puts out a small pea-sized amount of lotion. It's a lovely little cream that's non greasy and moisturizes without irritation."
Grab the anti-aging cream that has nearly 7,000 shoppers hooked for just $14 on Amazon. It just may be the time reverser you've been searching for.