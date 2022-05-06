This All-In-One Sunscreen Will Replace Every Single Product In Your Daytime Skincare Routine

I don't know about you, but I am friggen exhausted. Like, to the point where I am seriously considering rebranding as a bear, since all I want to do for the next few months is eat and sleep.

So as much as I love doing my skincare routine morning and night, there are times when I would just rather get it over with quickly and move on with my life (or go back to bed) – but with glowy, protected skin, of course.

Thankfully Bloomeffects founder and CEO Kim van Haaster was nice enough to make an all-in-one product just for me (not actually, but I'd like to think so): Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Vitamins & Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Serum. And trust, it'll knock out most, if not all, of the other products in your morning routine. Perfect for those of us in our lazy girl eras!

To use, I simply cleanse my face in the morning, then apply the sunscreen-serum hybrid all over. Aside from the Bloomeffects Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex, which has a plethora of skincare benefits van Haaster will get into later, it also includes 2% niacinamide, vitamins C, D, E, and hyaluronic acid — which just about covers everything you need in the morning.

Plus, the brand's products are actually sustainably made — no mumbo jumbo.

"Everything we do at Bloomeffects is deeply rooted in sustainable, earth-friendly practices," explains van Haaster. "The Dutch are leaders in global sustainability and also in honor of protecting our key ingredient: the tulip. Like all Bloomeffects packaging, Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum is eco-friendly and recyclable. It's packaged in a glass jar that can be recycled an infinite number of times without break down. Our cartons are also FSC certified, made from 100% recycled materials, are 100% recyclable, and are printed with soy ink."

Lucky for me, I actually got to visit van Haaster in the Netherlands a few weeks ago to learn more about the product, visit the tulip fields she sources from, and of course, get into the nitty gritty of this new SPF product.

Get all the dewy details, below.

For those who don't know, why are tulips so beneficial for the skin?

We launched Bloomeffects in 2019, after two Dutch government grants helped us scientifically prove that the tulip is incredibly effective as a skincare ingredient and had been an untapped resource in the beauty world. Tulips are one of the only flowers to continue to grow after being cut – up to an inch or more – because the cells in their stems are responsive to the plant hormone, auxin. Auxin causes them to elongate and also helps to promote regeneration and can be used for the repair and growth of tissues throughout the body. In skincare, this translates to aiding in the production of collagen — the building block for smooth and youthful-looking skin. Tulips are also superstars when it comes to water retention. A tulip can hold up to its entire body weight in water, which means moisturizing benefits for skincare. All of these botanical benefits result in softer, smoother, and hydrated skin. Bloomeffects isn't only beautiful and sustainable, but it really works because our key ingredient really delivers.

Is this ingredient safe for those with various skin ailments, like acne, rosacea, and eczema?

We use tulips at Bloomeffects for their botanical benefits and not for fragrance — in fact, the brand is 100% fragrance-free. We've conducted safety tests including RIPT (Repeat Insult Patch Test) to demonstrate that our products are suitable for sensitive skin. I personally suffer from eczema and use all my Bloomeffects products religiously. I had used cortisones and steroid-based ointments for as long as I could remember. When I got pregnant, I had to go cold turkey and stop all topical medicines, which sent me on a hunt to discover new treatments for my conditions. Besides the new Tulip Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 Serum, I personally recommend our Royal Tulip Nectar for anyone struggling with eczema — it quite literally saved my skin. It's an overnight mask, a salve, and even a clean alternative to slugging.

Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Vitamins & Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Serum

Why was now the right time to launch a sunscreen?

From day one, we've always wanted an SPF in our Bloomeffects assortment, as we believe beautiful skin starts with healthy skin. Sun protection is, of course, a vital element in this. This SPF launch is also really personal to my husband Hein — Hein van Haaster, a 4th-generation Dutch tulip farmer — and something we've been working on for a while together. He was a big inspiration for this product! As a tulip farmer, he is outside all year long, whether planting or chopping and is very conscientious about his sun exposure, throughout all seasons. However, sunscreen formulations are extremely regulated and take quite a long time to develop. It took us over two years and nine iterations to perfect it and work through the necessary regulations.

What makes this SPF product unique from the rest on the market?

Besides being the only tulip-powered sunscreen on the market, Tulip Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 Serum's texture and added skincare benefits are two standout attributes. Its texture is a very light liquid serum that effortlessly glides onto the skin, leaving the most luminous, universally flattering glow. This finish was very difficult to achieve given our SPF is 100% mineral, non-nano zinc broad spectrum SPF. We've also packed the formula full of daily vitamins such as niacinamide, vitamin C, D, and E — everything you need to protect and prevent damage from daily environmental aggressors.

How do the other ingredients included in the SPF work together to benefit the skin?

Bloomeffects Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex is a breakthrough formula (found in all Bloomeffects products) that's rich in antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids. It produces softer, smoother, glowing, and hydrated skin. This complex was created after Bloomeffects upcycled imperfect tulip bulbs that would otherwise be discarded as waste and extracted their stem cells to turn them into vital and effective ingredients. Two percent niacinamide reduces the look of pores, and smooths the skin. Vitamin C brightens skin, vitamin D helps fade the appearance of sunspots and acne scarring. It also boosts skin elasticity. Vitamin E protects against environmental stressors, while hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps. Finally, 12% active non-nano zinc oxide provides broad spectrum protection by creating a barrier that blocks and reflects UVA and UVB rays and blue light.

While this technically isn't considered to be a "tinted" sunscreen, there is some color in the product. Does it offer bluelight protection, and how does it blend into various skin tones?

Yes! Our Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum is broad spectrum and protects with SPF 50 from UVA/UVB and blue light. The "tint" is designed to counteract the potential white cast that can be caused by mineral-based sunscreens. Once the formula is completely blended in the skin, the tint becomes invisible with a universally flattering dewy finish.