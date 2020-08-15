This Collagen Protecting Serum Has Such a Loyal Following, One Is Bought Every 2 Minutes

If your skincare concerns include dull skin and loss of elasticity, here’s some good news: You don’t have to spend a ghastly amount of money to rectify them. There are plenty of cult-favorite products on the market that won’t drain your wallet, and the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting and Brightening Serum happens to be one of them. This anti-aging hero has acquired such a loyal following from skincare enthusiasts, one bottle of it is sold every two minutes.
Formulated with a blend of powerful ingredients, the daily serum works to combat dark spots and sagging skin, all while brightening your complexion to a healthier looking state. Top-grade, non-irritating vitamin C and tri-peptides visibly strengthen the skin, building back up its natural elasticity while ensuring no free radical damage will cause fine lines and wrinkles in the future. Antioxidant-rich licorice root extract helps to soothe inflamed skin and smoothe over texture, and glycerin surges the skin with extra hydration.
The non-comedogenic serum can easily be used before your go-to moisturizer or underneath your daily makeup application. The lightweight consistency and non-irritating formula are easily some of the many reasons Amazon shoppers swear by it.
Shop now: $25; amazon.com
“I wanted to try a vitamin C serum that wasn't too strong, and this is perfect for that,” wrote one reviewer. “There's a light citrus scent, which is absolutely lovely, and the pump helps you not to use too much while applying.”
“I had a frown wrinkle starting to form between my eyebrows from squinting too hard, which made me very insecure,” said another. “I’ve noticed a significant change in it, to the point where it’s almost gone! My skin is also probably in the best shape it’s been in a while, and is noticeably brighter.”
You can shop the brightening serum on Amazon for just $25. Check out the rest of the products from the Bliss Bright Idea line, too, like the highly rated Collagen-Protecting and Brightening Moisturizer .