This Clean Beauty Brand Is Offering Personalized Skincare Duos At a Major Discount
We’ve all been there — you add a new product to your skincare regimen, and your complexion remains seemingly unchanged (or worse yet, has a negative reaction). It can be especially frustrating if you splurged on a pricey product you hoped would be worthwhile. But this doesn’t always have to be the case — one clean beauty brand wants to ensure you target your skin concerns effectively without drying out your wallet.
Biossance is currently offering a promotion on a ‘Power Pair’ — your choice of two personalized skincare products based on what you’d like to remedy in your complexion. Whether you struggle with fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, or uneven texture, the brand’s selected list of best-selling treatments and moisturizers will help to rectify those issues. Simply pick one of each before moving to checkout where the 30 percent discount will automatically be applied.
Anti-aging skincare heroes like the Squalane and Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum and Squalane and Marine Algae Eye Cream are a couple of the options up for grabs, both of which minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles almost immediately. Other best-selling options include the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil, which brightens and hydrates the skin, and the Squalane and Probiotic Gel Moisturizer that eliminates redness and soothes inflammation.
The Power Pair starts at just $60, which is a steal considering you get two products for practically the price of one. This sale only lasts until the end of the week, so we’d recommend personalizing your duo before time runs out. Plus, right now when you spend $50, you can get a free mini eye cream and skincare spatula when you use code SKINCARE at checkout.
