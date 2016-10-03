Meet the Serum That Will Calm Your Aging Skin Concerns 

I'm not saying that turning 25 gave me a newfound fixation with aging, but I'm not not saying that either. It's something that's been in my distant vision for quite a while, but now that I'm in my mid-20s, it feels very real. And that's where this serum comes in.

I managed to get my hands on a product so popular in Iceland that it's reportedly used by over 30 percent of the women that live there. And within a month of using it, I noticed a drastic difference in the depth of my baby expression lines on my forehead and didn't see any new ones cropping up. But the really lovely part was how gentle this treatment was. No scent, no irritation—just pure bliss that I might be able to defy aging-rules with this scientific breakthrough. For more on why it is worth the investment, read on below.

What It's Called:

Bioeffect EGF Serum

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A new pair of jeans that fits your booty just right or ... $185; net-a-porter.com

What Makes It Special:

The whole Bioeffect range harnesses a technology that they developed from plants called Epidermal Growth Factor, or EGF, and apparently this tech was kind a big deal because the scientists who discovered it won a Nobel Prize for it, NBD. Alas, what does EGF do? It apparently activates cellular regeneration, which as we all know slows as we age. So basically it compensates for where nature might be getting a little lax on us, by grinding the aging process to a halt, evening your skin tone, and just boosting your overall skin health.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants to prevent aging or even reverse some of the aging that has occurred on their face.

When to Use It:

Every night at the end of your cleanse routine. Be advised that you cannot use oils with it, so if you oil cleanse like I do, be sure to tone after.

What It Feels Like:

Super hydrating, but smoothing in a way that's different than a serum that is packed with silicones. It's also a little thicker than serums I am used to, but spreads beautifully. A little goes a long way.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What It Smells Like:

Nothing.