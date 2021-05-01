People Say This Multi-Use Body Oil Is “Pure Gold” for Age Spots, Scars, and Stretch Marks
For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hair stylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
Age spots, dark spots, acne scars, and stretch marks are some of the most tedious skin concerns to rectify — but according to board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, it's possible to improve the skin's appearance, especially if you have Bio-Oil Skincare Oil in your regimen. Not only is it one of InStyle's Best Beauty Buys of 2021, it also has over 60,000 people obsessed with using it regularly. And to sweeten its reputation even further, it's only $9 on Amazon right now.
The multi-use product can be used on the face and body to repair damage from pregnancy, surgery, injury, and common concerns such as dry patches, uneven skin tone, acne, and fine lines and wrinkles. The non-comedogenic formula has a blend of hero ingredients — vitamin A, vitamin E, alongside botanicals lavender oil, rosemary oil, calendula oil, and sunflower seed oil — that provide hydrating, strengthening, and soothing effects on the skin. As Dr. Zeichner told InStyle, it's a great option for people with dry skin and eczema, because of its emollient benefits.
Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have called it "pure gold" for restoring a glow to their complexion, softening fine lines, and reducing discoloration on the body. One person said it's "changed their skin forever," while another shared they were "floored" by how their face felt tighter and looked more youthful by just the fourth day of use.
"I've used this stuff for a few years, and I have to tell you it's pretty much replaced lotion for me," wrote one reviewer. "It makes my legs and feet silky smooth. I put a dab on my lips to avoid chapping and lines. I dab some on the outside of my eyes to counter the crow's feet that are trying to form. Dry ankles, knees, knuckles, or elbows? Saturate them. Chapped nipples from running in the cold? Dab some on."
"I used this twice daily in my second trimester, and am happy to report NO STRETCH MARKS now after pregnancy," said another. "This is really saying something, as I have been prone to stretch marks my entire life. I used this product on my tummy, hips, and thighs, and have no new stretch marks at all. I would highly recommend this and intend to use it for future pregnancies."
You'll notice an immediate surge of moisture to the skin after application, but for long-term results it's recommended to apply the oil twice daily on your problem areas for several weeks.
Head to Amazon to grab one of our favorites while it's on sale for just $9.